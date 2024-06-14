Bestselling Author Doyle Glass Releases 'Swift Sword: The True Story of the Marines of Mike 3/5 in Vietnam'

Swift Sword Book Cover

Doyle Glass releases "Swift Sword," a gripping account of Marines in Vietnam, showcasing their courage and brotherhood. #SwiftSword

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doyle Glass, bestselling author and renowned historian, proudly announces the release of his latest book, "Swift Sword: The True Story of the Marines of Mike 3/5 in Vietnam." This meticulously researched and profoundly moving narrative provides an unvarnished look at the bravery, sacrifices, and brotherhood of the Marines during one of the most intense battles of the Vietnam War.

"Swift Sword" delves deep into the harrowing experiences of the Marines of Mike Company, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines (3/5), during Operation Swift in September 1967. Through forty-nine personal interviews with Marine veterans and extensive research into after-action reports, Glass captures the raw, unfiltered reality of combat, bringing to life the stories of courage and resilience that defined these soldiers' experiences.

"Capturing the authentic voices of the veterans was crucial to me," says Glass. "I wanted them to tell their own stories, to convey the emotions and realities of combat in their own words."

"The stories of the veterans gave me strength," he reflects. "Their resilience and bravery were a source of inspiration during one of the most challenging times of my life."

Early reviews have lauded "Swift Sword" for its authenticity and emotional depth. "I served in Vietnam and reading Swift Sword is as close as you can get to reliving the terror of personal combat without actually being there," says Larry D., a Vietnam veteran. "A compelling and necessary addition to Vietnam War literature," says John Smith, a historian and author. Veterans and their families have expressed their gratitude for Glass's dedication to accurately portraying their experiences.

"Swift Sword" is available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats. The book can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through independent bookstores nationwide.

Publication Details:

- Title: Swift Sword: The True Story of the Marines of Mike 3/5 in Vietnam

- Author: Doyle Glass

- Publisher: Coleche Press

- ISBN: 979-8-9860316-0-6 (print)

- Publication Date: May 20, 2024

In addition to "Swift Sword," Doyle Glass is currently working on a new book, "Unthrottled: The Passion, Struggle, and Honor of Robert Benoist," which explores the life of a French Grand Prix racing champion and secret agent during WWII.

About Doyle Glass:

Doyle Glass is a bestselling author and historian known for his meticulous research and compelling narratives. His works include "Lions of Medina" and "Swift Sword," both of which offer profound insights into the experiences of American servicemen. Glass’s dedication to preserving and honoring the stories of veterans has made him a respected figure in the literary and historical communities.

Swift Sword by Doyle Glass Book Trailer