Mi’kmaw Chiefs, Cabinet Meet in Millbrook

CANADA, June 13 - Premier Tim Houston, cabinet ministers and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs held their second joint meeting today, June 13, in Millbrook.

“These meetings offer an opportunity to come together for open, honest and productive conversation on issues that matter to the Mi’kmaq and to Nova Scotia,” said Premier Houston. “We are committed to working together to advance shared priorities in the best interests of Mi’kmaw people and communities across the province.”

During the half-day meeting, provincial cabinet ministers and chiefs discussed mental health and addictions, Mi’kmaw language and culture, and economic and community development.

“It is important that as leaders in this province, we do our part to uphold the nation-to-nation relationship established centuries ago by our ancestors,” said Chief Sidney Peters, co-Chair, Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs. “It is vital to discuss important items to help us better understand the vision of where we want to go in the future and how we can do so together as treaty partners.”

Quick Facts:

this was the 10th joint meeting between the Mi’kmaw chiefs and cabinet

the first joint meeting under this government was held in June 2022

Mi’kmaq is recognized in legislation as Nova Scotia’s first language; the Province is working with Mi’kmaw leaders and educational and other institutions to develop a strategy to revitalize the language

on May 30, the government and Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey signed a new five-year Mi’kmaq Education Agreement

in July 2023, Nova Scotia hosted the North American Indigenous Games, welcoming more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and supporters to the province

