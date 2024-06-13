Submit Release
News Search

There were 360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,482 in the last 365 days.

Mi’kmaw Chiefs, Cabinet Meet in Millbrook

CANADA, June 13 - Premier Tim Houston, cabinet ministers and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs held their second joint meeting today, June 13, in Millbrook.

“These meetings offer an opportunity to come together for open, honest and productive conversation on issues that matter to the Mi’kmaq and to Nova Scotia,” said Premier Houston. “We are committed to working together to advance shared priorities in the best interests of Mi’kmaw people and communities across the province.”

During the half-day meeting, provincial cabinet ministers and chiefs discussed mental health and addictions, Mi’kmaw language and culture, and economic and community development.

“It is important that as leaders in this province, we do our part to uphold the nation-to-nation relationship established centuries ago by our ancestors,” said Chief Sidney Peters, co-Chair, Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs. “It is vital to discuss important items to help us better understand the vision of where we want to go in the future and how we can do so together as treaty partners.”

Quick Facts:

  • this was the 10th joint meeting between the Mi’kmaw chiefs and cabinet
  • the first joint meeting under this government was held in June 2022
  • Mi’kmaq is recognized in legislation as Nova Scotia’s first language; the Province is working with Mi’kmaw leaders and educational and other institutions to develop a strategy to revitalize the language
  • on May 30, the government and Mi’kmaw Kina’matnewey signed a new five-year Mi’kmaq Education Agreement
  • in July 2023, Nova Scotia hosted the North American Indigenous Games, welcoming more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and supporters to the province

Additional Resources:

Treaty Education Nova Scotia: https://novascotia.ca/treaty-education/index.html

News release – Province Renews Commitment to Mi’kmaw Students: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2024/05/30/province-renews-commitment-mikmaw-students

News release – Legislation Enshrines Mi’kmaq as Nova Scotia’s First Language: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20220407003

You just read:

Mi’kmaw Chiefs, Cabinet Meet in Millbrook

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more