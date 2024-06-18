Submit Release
Mogul - mogul.club Lowers The Barrier to America's Housing Market with Virtual Real Estate Investing

Explore high-yield opportunities in virtual real estate investing with mogul.club’s exclusive investment platform.

mogul.club is not just a platform; it’s an evolution for the real estate investment sector”
— Alex Blackwood, CEO and co-founder of mogul.club
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time where access to premium investment opportunities often seems gated by high barriers to entry, mogul.club continues to set the standard for online real estate investing. As one of the country's top real estate investment clubs, mogul.club continues to redefine access to America’s property market, which is considered to be one of the country’s greatest wealth generators. Founded by a team of former Goldman Sachs investment professionals, mogul.club provides a platform where individual investors can have access to fractions of high-quality, single-family rental properties for as little as $250 starting investment.

Through mogul.club, members can invest in real estate with the same sophisticated strategies that have historically been exclusive to the wealthiest 0.01%. The platform provides a rigorous property selection process that allows less than 1% of available properties to pass, ensuring time efficiency and only the highest quality properties.

“mogul.club is not just a platform; it’s an evolution for the real estate investment sector,” said Alex Blackwood, CEO and co-founder of mogul.club . “We provide our members with the tools and opportunities to engage in real estate with confidence, backed by institutional-quality research and analysis.”

mogul.club utilizes a fractional ownership model, where properties are bought, owned, and managed through an LLC, making it easy for investors to buy a part or all of a property without the complexities typically associated with real estate investment. This approach simplifies the investment process and provides scalability and accessibility to investors who might otherwise be unable to enter the real estate market.

Investors at mogul.club benefit from monthly dividends, potential tax benefits, and governance rights, alongside the potential for significant asset appreciation.

As a leader in virtual real estate investing, mogul.club emphasizes community and connectivity among its investors.

mogul.club is committed to expanding its reach and optimizing its platform, continually adapting to the needs of modern investors looking for smart, strategic real estate opportunities. For more information about how to become part of mogul.club’s investment platform, please visit www.mogul.club/.

Media Relations
Mogul Technologies, Inc.
press@mogul.club

