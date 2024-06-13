APackaging Group Earns EcoVadis Platinum Rating, Joining Top 1% of Companies
Receiving the EcoVadis Platinum rating is a testament to our dedication to sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing.”AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG), a leader in private label cosmetics and cosmetic manufacturing, proudly announces its achievement of the EcoVadis Sustainability Platinum rating. This prestigious recognition places APG among the top 1% of companies assessed by EcoVadis for their environmental and social responsibility efforts. This milestone underscores APG’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices.
"Receiving the EcoVadis Platinum rating is a testament to our dedication to sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "It highlights our efforts to not only meet but exceed industry standards in environmental and social governance."
APG has emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria's Secret. Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, CEO, APG has quickly become a beacon of innovation and sustainability in the cosmetic manufacturing industry.
"Our Platinum rating from EcoVadis reinforces our position as a leader in sustainable manufacturing," said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. "We are committed to continuing our efforts to reduce environmental impact and support social responsibility across all our operations."
With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity (MOQ) of 10,000 pieces, APG caters to a wide range of clients, offering flexibility and high-quality production capabilities. This rating further solidifies APG's role as an industry leader committed to sustainability and excellence.
APG’s dedication to being a sustainable and eco-friendly company is integral to its mission and operational practices. The company continuously seeks to innovate and implement practices that reduce environmental impact and promote social responsibility.
For more information about APG’s sustainable practices and to explore their range of services, visit https://apackaginggroup.com or contact us at sales@apackaginggroup.com.
