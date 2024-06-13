ADOT to reconstruct SR 87/Skousen Road intersection in Coolidge

COOLIDGE – The Arizona Department of Transportation is starting a project Wednesday, June 19, to improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection of State Route 87 and Skousen Road in northwest Coolidge.

The project will reconstruct the intersection, which is about a mile west of the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, while adding a traffic signal and lighting.

Construction also includes new lanes. The project will add a lane on SR 87 west of Skousen Road to allow for right turns onto Skousen Road. And both directions of Skousen Road will feature new left-turn lanes for traffic turning onto SR 87.

During construction, motorists should expect temporary traffic signals to control traffic moving through the intersection. One lane of travel will be maintained in each direction throughout the project.

Work is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The project is expected to be complete in early 2025.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/route87-skousen-project.