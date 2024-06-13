Pavement improvement project to begin on US 60 north of Globe

GLOBE – The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan for lane restrictions and delays for a pavement improvement project on US 60 north of Globe that is scheduled to begin Monday, June 17.

The project will span 8 miles of US 60 from mileposts 278-286 and will involve milling the top layer of existing pavement, then installing a chip seal and micro seal.

Work is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 6 a.m. to noon on Fridays. During construction, motorists should prepare for flagging operations to assist them through the work zone.

Paving is expected to be complete in June, followed by a 30-day curing period. At that point, work crews will install rumble strips and permanent striping. The project is expected to be complete in August.

For real-time highway conditions, please visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov.



