CopperSmith Reveals Exquisite Custom Range Hood in Philadelphia's Upscale Home Remodel
CopperSmith, a premier leader in custom metalwork, proudly announces their latest collaboration with the renowned One Twenty-One Design
While the range hood may not be the first appliance that comes to mind during a kitchen redesign, it is essential for removing smoke, odors, and pollutants generated during cooking”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CopperSmith, a premier leader in custom metalwork, proudly announces their latest collaboration with the renowned One Twenty-One Design & Build interior design firm on a breathtaking home remodeling project in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Conceived by the visionary designer Anna Dinger of One Twenty-One Design & Build, the Philadelphia home remodel artfully marries modern organic design with traditional interior architecture, achieving a harmonious balance of past and present. The space features a sophisticated palette of steel blues, neutral wheat tones, and whites, accentuated by brushed steel elements, creating a refined and invigorating atmosphere. At the heart of this transformation lies the custom metalwork range hood by CopperSmith, serving as the kitchen's stunning focal point.
Twenty-One Design & Build emphasizes the importance of transforming a house into a home. This belief drives their work, as they are passionate about creating special and beautiful spaces for people to share with their family and friends. In addition to CopperSmith, this project in the City of Brotherly Love, also features products from BlueStar, Brizo Kitchen & Bath Co., Topknobs, Serena & Lily Inc., and Milo.
For this elegant kitchen renovation, Dinger selected the brushed stainless steel CopperSmith Classic Range Hood, adorned with matte brass straps. Typically favored by those with a penchant for ornate design, this hood style is versatile enough to mix metals like stainless steel, brushed gold, and copper. The metal strapping adds a layer of detail that defines its sleek sophistication. The CopperSmith Classic Range Hood (Classic CX2) demonstrates that true elegance can be both subtle and striking, offering timeless, understated drama.
Copper Smith founder Ryan Grambart highlights the importance of the range hood in kitchen design: "While the range hood may not be the first appliance that comes to mind during a kitchen redesign, it is essential for removing smoke, odors, and pollutants generated during cooking. Selecting the right range hood can enhance both the style and functionality of the kitchen." The CopperSmith Custom Designer range hood is not only a statement piece but also ensures reliable performance and ease of cleaning. Dinger praised CopperSmith for their exceptional craftsmanship and reliability. CopperSmith delivered timely and budget-friendly solutions without any surprises or challenges.
CopperSmith designs sustainable metalwork products meant to last a lifetime. By offering endless customization and unmatched professional services, CopperSmith brings visions to life, combining advanced technology with handcrafted heirloom finishes for a seamless project experience. Find the perfect finishing touch for any residential or commercial space through their expansive line of architectural products. Discover why CopperSmith is the trusted partner for interior designers, architects, and builders nationwide, seeking exceptional metalwork design and fabrication.
