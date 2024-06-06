CopperSmith Showcases Stunning Custom Metalwork in Signal Mountain, Tennessee
The products we chose from CopperSmith are extremely well created and exceeded our expectations beyond anything we ever imagined.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- CopperSmith, renowned for creating exquisite custom metalwork, has crafted a magnificent project for a couple in their newly built home in Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Situated just twenty minutes north of Chattanooga, this pristine mountain community on Walden’s Ridge at the southern end of the Cumberland Plateau is surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty.
— Michael Leary
Homeowner Michael Leary shared his experience: "The products we chose from CopperSmith are extremely well created and exceeded our expectations beyond anything we ever imagined. They're unique, timeless, low maintenance, and long-lasting. That's exactly what we wanted."
The Learys' classic Tennessee custom home, their first build and intended forever home, prominently features a CopperSmith range hood in the kitchen. This was one of the first items selected and became the focal point for the entire home's design—from the color of the walls to the furnishings and countertops, setting the tone for all other choices.
Mr. Leary highlighted the ease of using the worldcoppersmith.com website to find the perfect match for their needs. "There was one custom range hood that stood out for us, and it was the hand-hammered fire copper," he said. The couple opted for a personalized motif, with CopperSmith's dedicated sales team providing samples of various edge types for the hood. The company’s responsive customer service team aided in the creation of their design, delivering a detailed CAD (computer-aided design) layout, complete with finish options and a delivery schedule.
The Copper Range Hood (Signature SX4) by CopperSmith is a standout piece, customized and installed as a hand-hammered, fire copper range hood. Featuring streamlined fluting without unnecessary embellishments, the stucco copper kitchen hood aims to be the focal point of any kitchen redesign. CopperSmith also installed the hand-hammered, fire copper Recessed Farmhouse SB Sink in the Learys' kitchen, offering only living finishes for the sink bowl due to the natural antimicrobial benefits of copper, especially in farmhouse sinks.
CopperSmith founder Ryan Grambart praised the collaboration with the Learys as a significant achievement for the company. "Working with the Learys was an absolute pleasure. At CopperSmith, we've perfected a turnkey process that caters to our client's desires for bespoke, high-quality metalwork that truly stands out as statement pieces."
Michael Leary, reflecting on his overall experience with CopperSmith, added, "If you're looking for a product that's going to be a generational product, not something out of a box but something that is truly you and your personality, then CopperSmith knows how to deliver that product."
CopperSmith designs sustainable metalwork products meant to last a lifetime. By offering endless customization and unmatched professional services, CopperSmith brings visions to life, combining advanced technology with handcrafted heirloom finishes for a seamless project experience. Find the perfect finishing touch for any residential or commercial space through their expansive line of architectural products. Discover why CopperSmith is the trusted partner for interior designers, architects, and builders nationwide seeking exceptional metalwork design and fabrication.
To learn more visit: https://www.worldcoppersmith.com/range-hoods
