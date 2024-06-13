Oklahoma ACES Partners with Air Force Sustainment Center Small Business Office and USAF SASPO to Host 2024 Oklahoma Aerospace & Defense Industry Day 

Defending Our Nation, Elevating Our State: Oklahoma ACES continues work to increase opportunities between Oklahoma companies and the U.S. Department of Defense

On June 12, Oklahoma ACES, the aerospace and defense program at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, hosted the 2024 Oklahoma Aerospace and Defense Industry Day alongside the Air Force Sustainment Small Business Office (AFSC SBO) and U.S. Air Force (USAF) Strategic Alternate Source Programming Office (SASPO). More than 100 attendees participated in the discussions and sessions for this year’s event. The event supports ACES’s legislative mandate to increase contracts between Oklahoma aerospace and defense companies and the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and its prime contractors as well as provide more suppliers for Oklahoma military installations and the aviation, aerospace and defense industries.

“The ACES team is excited to continue our work with the AFSC SBO and SASPO offices to find more suppliers who can provide critical parts, repairs or solutions for the DOD,” said Leshia Pearson, Director of ACES, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Oklahoma companies offer a wealth of capabilities to DOD operations and missions and this event can open the door for new opportunities and sources for the USAF.”

During the event, Oklahoma aerospace and defense companies had the opportunity to learn about business and supplier opportunities with the USAF, including face-to-face sessions with Air Force supply chain leadership, the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (OC-ALC) Business Office and Small Business Office. USAF representatives provided examples and details on where to find potential opportunities and parts. New presentations for this year’s event included OK Catalyst and SAPAC (Source Approval Packaging & Aerospace Consultation).