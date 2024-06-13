Disaster Recovery Centers opening in three counties

FEMA is opening Disaster Recovery Centers in Shelby, Story and Union counties to provide one-on-one help to Iowans affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring:

Union County Emergency Management 705 E. Taylor St. Creston, IA 50801 Open 1-7 p.m. June 13 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June 14-16 Story County Admin Building 900 6th St. Nevada, IA 50201 Open 1-7 p.m. June 14 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June 15-17 Shelby County Chamber of Commerce 1901 Hawkeye Ave., Suite 101 Harlan, IA 51537 1-7 p.m. June 14 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June 15-17

Additionally, a DRC in Pleasant Hill (Polk County) is closing as of 7 p.m. June 13.

Homeowners and renters in Adair, Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Story and Union counties with uninsured losses from severe weather April 26-27 or May 20-21 may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

Disaster recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are present at the centers to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

To save time, apply online or by phone before visiting a DRC by:

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.