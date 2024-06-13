The Microbiome’s Maximum Results

How Madeca Derma’s Advanced Biotechnology Is Working To Change Your Skin From The Ground-Up

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born from a vision to cultivate a brand that embodies their values of sustainably sourced science-driven skincare, Madeca Derma has over 50 years of global innovation under their belts. Pioneers of quality skincare, their legacy continues with time-honored natural ingredients and advanced treatments that have been clinically validated by technology.Using the vital forces of plants and methodically transforming them into some of the world’s most advanced, science-based skincare is their specialty. Developed by Dongkook Pharmaceutical, Madeca Derma holds multiple patents for ingredients, formulations, and unique delivery technologies. Using this advanced biotechnology, from a top Korean pharmaceutical company, makes the science-driven results all the more profound. A premium home solution with results that parallel clinical medspa treatments, Madeca Derma is luxury cutting-edge innovation intended to be used in the comfort of your own home.Great for skin and better for the environment, the global focus on clean, natural beauty is a welcomed one but rarely is it done with such attention to detail. Madeca Derma is committed to using only ingredients that benefit the health of the skin while minimizing harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients with each ingredient meticulously extracted and preserved for the skin’s specific benefit. Madeca Derma doesn't take shortcuts or compromise the integrity of each and every naturally-derived ingredient. Working directly with harvesters, they take the time to identify the very best sources based on climate, soil, and other environmental factors all while working to avoid controversial ingredients. That means no parabens, sulfates or artificial fragrances––ever.With a generous offering of collections under their umbrella, Madeca has a range for everyone. Gentle botanicals for soothing treatment, freshly squeezed for moisturized radiance and perhaps their most scientifically advanced product, the world’s first skin-derived microbiome serum. The Microbiome is a community of microorganisms (such as bacteria, fungi) that inhabit a particular environment, especially in or on the human body, including our skin. With recent advances in scientific study, the importance of skin microbiome to overall skin health has been underscored. By promoting a healthy microbiome, the results can lead to healthier, better protected skin that radiates from within.“Just as our gut is protected by helpful bacteria, our skin is protected by tiny micro-organisms that shield and strengthen the skin barrier. Our Microbiome Ampoules contain the world’s first ‘elasticity-biome’ that is extracted from 71 billion CFU (Colony-forming Unit) of Epidermidibacterium keratini found in our skin. Bringing a whole new meaning to the word ‘anti-aging’,” says Colleen Baren Head of Sales at Besselco.Madeca Derma’s legacy of pioneering skincare activated by science and powered by nature combined with their cutting-edge innovation and strict standards is unmatched. No beauty product powered by advanced biotechnology has worked so hard to come so far, it’s time to literally change your skin from the ground-up.# # #About Madeca Derma:Stepping into the transformative world of Madeca Derma means embarking on a journey of skin rejuvenation like never before. With over 50 years of cutting-edge innovation and a commitment to sustainably sourced, science-driven skincare, Madeca Derma is revolutionizing the beauty industry from the ground-up. Their advanced biotechnology, developed by Dongkook Pharmaceutical, sets the stage for a luxurious at-home experience that rivals clinical medspa treatments, all while prioritizing the health of your skin and the environment. By meticulously selecting and preserving natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals, Madeca Derma crafts formulations that elevate your skincare routine to new heights. From gentle botanicals to their ground-breaking Microbiome serum, each product is meticulously crafted to promote a healthy skin microbiome and unveil radiant, protected skin from within. Led by a team of industry leaders such as Colleen Baren, Head of Sales at Besselco, Madeca Derma's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation ensures that each product is not just a skincare solution, but a powerful transformation that redefines beauty standards. It's time to embrace the future of skincare with Madeca Derma and witness the unparalleled results that only the perfect harmony of science and nature can deliver. For further information please visit madecaderma.com and follow us on @madeca_derma.us . Available on Amazon HERE About Besselco:By leading beauty trends and introducing new ingredients and technology, Besselco connects the United States with ahead of the curve global beauty innovation. Based in science and a leader in the ever-growing realm of K Beauty their focus stays steadfast on clean sustainable formulated products with naturally sourced ingredients. With a 30+ year history of incubating and launching proven, functional, and safe K Beauty brands into the US, Besselco introduces pharmaceutical versus cosmeceutical grade ingredients and technologies that aim to meet and transcend the growing needs of US consumers.About Colleen Baren:Head of Sales, BesselcoA beauty industry powerhouse, Colleen brings twenty years of experience to Besselco. Comfortable managing portfolios in the hundreds of millions, she’s no stranger to global growth and complex problem-solving but surpassing revenue goals is just a piece of what she brings to the table. Forging new paths to cultivate creative collaboration and fostering strong relationships within and beyond her immediate teams is her specialty. A melding of individual empowerment and a group focused problem-solving environment, her ability to provide clear and concise direction while tapping into team member’s collective IQ has proven invaluable. Her ability to see the big picture is best described by her favorite quote, “Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life” - Dolly Parton. A world traveler, avid volunteer, country music fan and sports enthusiast Colleen resides in Illinois with her husband Geoff of 23 years and her 5 year old Chocolate Labrador Nash.