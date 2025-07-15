Introducing Iconic Jewelry Visionary Vickie Riggs Signature Brand, Vickie Riggs Designs

Master Goldsmith and Award-Winning Gemologist Unearths a Fine Jewelry Collection Rooted in Artistry, Nature, and Individual Expression

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vickie Riggs, the acclaimed jewelry designer, gemologist, and goldsmith known for transforming raw natural elements into striking wearable art, proudly announces the official introduction of her signature brand: Vickie Riggs Designs . With this debut, Riggs brings decades of fine arts expertise, technical mastery, and a singular creative vision to a bold new platform dedicated to modern heirlooms and sculptural statement jewelry.A Graduate Jeweler Gemologist (G.J.G) from the Gemological Institute of America, Vickie Riggs is recognized as an innovator in both design and craftsmanship. Her pieces blend rare ultra natural gemstones, designer cuts, and bold metalwork into emotionally resonant creations that speak to personal identity and the beauty of the natural world.“Jewelry is more than adornment, it’s storytelling in stone and rare metals,” says Riggs. “Vickie Riggs Designs is about creating work that reflects the uniqueness of each individual, with pieces that hold meaning, memory, and movement.”Riggs' multidisciplinary background spans graphic design, stained glass, advertising, and fine arts, resulting in a design language that is bold, fluid, and iconically her own. Each collection honors her roots in the wide-open landscapes of rural America and her lifelong love of nature, an influence evident in organic forms, textural contrasts, and intentional sourcing.Vickie Riggs Designs specializes in:- Bespoke fine jewelry commissions and modern heirlooms- Sculptural, one-of-a-kind statement pieces- Ethical sourcing and sustainable design practices- Collaborations with world-class lapidary artists and collectorsA trusted authority in fashion, art, and gemstone education, Riggs is frequently tapped by collectors and media as a voice on design innovation and craftsmanship. Her work has earned accolades for its artistry, originality, and the ability to turn raw materials into refined narratives.The debut of Vickie Riggs Designs marks a new chapter for the designer as she expands her presence nationwide; offering collectors and style-forward clients the opportunity to own a piece of artistry that is anything but ordinary.Explore the collection at www.vickieriggsdesigns.com or follow Vickie on Instagram at @VickieRiggsDesigns

