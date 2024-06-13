Multi-Functional, Multi-Layered, Immersive Scents For Diverse Humans
Introducing W. Dressroom New York by BesselcoNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promising an immersive olfactory experience, W. Dressroom New York delivers with a gamut of functional fragrances that are not only right on trend but that go above and beyond your average purse-sized spritz. More than a perfume, W. Dressroom New York takes globally inspired innovation to create an anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic spray perfume that eliminates odors instead of masking them. A clean beauty favorite, each fragrance is water-based, 99% anti-bacterial, long-lasting & oil free making them safe for fabrics, skin and the environment alike.
With deep roots in the fashion industry, W. Dressroom New York is developed in South Korea under the watchful eye of well-known Korean Fashion Designer Bumsuk Choi. A figure at both Seoul and New York Fashion Week, he is acclaimed as one of the most popular fashion designers in the world. “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. It is a way to say who you are without having to speak. Scent is the most powerful way to symbolize who you are,” says Bumsuk Choi.
Fueled by that same creative independent spirit, and the innate urge to escape uniformity, layering W. Dressroom New York scents allow for one-of-a-kind customized blends that celebrate genderless individual expression. With a diverse offering from fruity to floral or woodsy to musky there is a scent profile for everyone straight out of the bottle or uniquely layered to create a complex distinctly individual scent. These easily approachable fragrances possess the ability to create escapism, evoke nostalgia, and create a personal self-care mini moment any time, any place.
With its multi-purpose and multi-layered functionality there is truly something for everyone. A quick spritz before a big meeting or night out on the town, a simple refresh to your home before a gathering or after a weeknight dinner, W. Dressroom New York can quickly and effortlessly transform your mood and space. World renowned, with over ten million sold in Korea, W. Dressroom New York is the frontrunner in popular fragrance amongst the country's trend-setting Gen Z and Alpha Gen set. A Cosmoprof Shortlist 2023 and Scents With Benefits awardee and Earth Day Favorite of Drew Barrymore & Naturally Danny SEO, it’s no wonder W. Dressroom New York is poised to become a must-have staple in the US.
About Besselco:
By leading beauty trends and introducing new ingredients and technology, Besselco connects the United States with ahead of the curve global beauty innovation. Based in science and a leader in the ever-growing realm of K Beauty their focus stays steadfast on clean sustainable formulated products with naturally sourced ingredients. With a 30+ year history of incubating and launching proven, functional, and safe K Beauty brands into the US, Besselco introduces pharmaceutical versus cosmeceutical grade ingredients and technologies that aim to meet and transcend the growing needs of US consumers.
About Colleen Baren:
Head of Sales, Besselco
A beauty industry powerhouse, Colleen brings twenty years of experience to Besselco. Comfortable managing portfolios in the hundreds of millions, she’s no stranger to global growth and complex problem-solving but surpassing revenue goals is just a piece of what she brings to the table. Forging new paths to cultivate creative collaboration and fostering strong relationships within and beyond her immediate teams is her specialty. A melding of individual empowerment and a group focused problem-solving environment, her ability to provide clear and concise direction while tapping into team member’s collective IQ has proven invaluable. Her ability to see the big picture is best described by her favorite quote, “Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life” - Dolly Parton. A world traveler, avid volunteer, country music fan and sports enthusiast Colleen resides in Illinois with her husband Geoff of 23 years and her 5 year old Chocolate Labrador Nash.
