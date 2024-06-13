The Circuit Launches Initiative to Accelerate AI Adoption Among Small to Midsized Businesses
More than $100,000 available so far to help bring selected AI use cases to marketCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Circuit, the largest IT Industry association in the Greater Cincinnati region, is thrilled to announce the launch of "Proving Ground: Where Ideas Meet Reality." The initiative aims to revolutionize the adoption of technology solutions within organizations, especially in the Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB) market. The first initiative is aimed at the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.
In a landscape crowded with AI promises, "Proving Ground" is focused on fielding practical solutions for real-world use cases. “By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing, the ‘Proving Ground’ is providing a platform for technology leaders to navigate the complexities of AI adoption and drive tangible results,” says Jason Skidmore, Board Chair, The Circuit.
Organizations are invited to submit use cases for evaluation by a team of seasoned business and AI professionals. “We’re looking for solutions that offer measurable return on investment and the potential to move from proof of concept into production,” explains Tracy Ruberg, Executive Director, The Circuit. “This ensures that ‘Proving Ground’ delivers real-world impact.”
The Circuit has put together an Advisory Board comprised of executive business leaders and technology advocates to facilitate the Proving Ground program. This Board will evaluate the use case submissions and offer strategic oversight throughout the AI project lifecycle. In addition, The Circuit has partnered with CoStrategix and AMEND Consulting to provide the development resources to successfully build out the identified use cases. Conversations continue with other potential partners.
The Circuit and its partners have created a pool in excess of $100,000 to bring the winner’s use case into reality, helping to drive AI adoption across the Greater Cincinnati region.
For more information about "Proving Ground" and how to get involved, visit: https://www.thecircuit.net/proving-ground.
###
About The Circuit
The Circuit is the largest IT Industry association in the Greater Cincinnati region. By providing a dynamic environment for knowledge-sharing and networking, The Circuit empowers technology leaders to drive meaningful change and stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry landscape.
Tracy Ruberg
Executive Director - The Circuit
+1 513-608-0358
Tracy@thecircuit.net