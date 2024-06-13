Salt City Pain Management’s Services To Join The Summit June 24
HUTCHINSON, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting June 24, Salt City Pain Management’s services will be integrated into The Summit Institute for Orthopedics, Spine, and Human Movement.
Randy Roatch, CEO of The Summit, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership: “This is a significant milestone for both The Summit and Salt City Pain Management. By bringing Salt City Pain Management’s services under The Summit’s umbrella, we are not just expanding our capabilities, but also reinforcing our commitment to providing holistic and comprehensive care that addresses all aspects of pain management, orthopedics, and spine health under one roof.”
Brian Fleeman, DNAP and his dedicated team from Salt City Pain Management will continue to provide their exceptional level of care at The Summit. “Our team is excited to join The Summit and bring our specialized pain management expertise to an already outstanding lineup of services. We can work closely with The Summit’s physical therapists, imaging department, and orthopedic and spine specialists to carry out a seamless treatment plan,” said Fleeman, DNAP.
Roatch said The Summit is looking forward to welcoming Salt City Pain Management patients. “It’s a priority to make the transition as smooth and worry-free as possible,” he said. “The Summit accepts major insurance providers and prides itself on its friendly and responsive staff, ready to assist patients with any questions or concerns.”
For further information or to schedule an appointment, please go to our website at https://summitks.com or call (620) 833-0960.
About The Summit Institute for Orthopedics, Spine, and Human Movement:
Located in Hutchinson, Kansas, The Summit is a leading specialist in orthopedics, spine, and human movement. Offering a comprehensive range of services, The Summit is dedicated to providing 360-degree care and innovative solutions to enhance patient health and well-being.
About Salt City Pain Management:
Salt City Pain Management has been a cornerstone of pain management in Hutchinson, Kansas, offering a wide range of services designed to alleviate pain and improve patient quality of life. Known for its exceptional care and dedicated team, Salt City Pain Management is now proudly integrated with The Summit.
