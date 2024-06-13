Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Refocus on Expert Project Management
Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Refocus on Expert Project Management
We take pride in our ability to relieve clients of the logistical burdens … allowing them to focus on their core operations.”DALLAS, TX, US, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are excited to refocus on their comprehensive project management services, designed to support clients through all phases of artwork handling, including cataloging, de-installation, storage, and re-installation. Additionally, HAC & QAH expertly manage large digital signage and original artwork projects, coordinating with artists and vendors to ensure seamless execution on behalf of their clients.
Comprehensive Project Management for Art and Signage Needs
Whether a client is relocating and needs to manage the safe handling of their artwork or requires professional oversight of large-scale digital or art installations, HAC & QAH provide end-to-end project management solutions tailored to the unique logistical and creative needs of each project.
• Artwork Relocation Services: For clients in transition, HAC & QAH offer meticulous cataloging and detailed tracking of artwork collections, ensuring each piece is accounted for. Their services include professional de-installation, secure storage, and precise re-installation at new locations, handling all aspects with the utmost care and efficiency.
• Digital Signage and Artwork Project Management: HAC & QAH also specialize in overseeing the development and installation of large digital signage systems and commissioning of original artwork. They coordinate directly with artists, fabricators, and other stakeholders, managing timelines, budgets, and installation requirements to bring creative projects to fruition without compromising on quality or artistic integrity.
A Commitment to Excellence in Art Management
"Our project management services ensure that whether a client is moving locations or embarking on a new art installation, every detail is handled with precision and care," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We take pride in our ability to relieve clients of the logistical burdens associated with such projects, allowing them to focus on their core operations while we manage the complexities of art and design coordination."
Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Our role is to bridge the gap between creative concepts and logistical execution. By managing these projects from start to finish, we ensure that the final outcome not only meets but exceeds client expectations, enhancing their spaces with art that inspires and engages."
About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)
Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.
They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.
Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com
Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com
