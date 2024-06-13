Crohn’s Disease Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth from (2024-2034), Analyzes DelveInsight

Crohn’s Disease Market Insights

DelveInsight’s Crohn’s Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crohn’s Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Crohn’s Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Crohn’s Disease market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Crohn’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Crohn’s Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Crohn’s Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Crohn's Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends

Some of the key facts of the Crohn’s Disease Market Report:

The Crohn’s Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In October 2023, the US FDA approved WEZLENA (ustekinumabauub) as a biosimilar to and interchangeable with STELARA for for multiple inflammatory diseases.

In October 2023, Eli Lilly announced that mirikizumab met the coprimary and all major secondary endpoints compared to placebo in VIVID-1, a Phase III study evaluating the safety and efficacy of mirikizumab for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

In May 2023, the US FDA appoved RINVOQ (upadacitinib) as the first oral treatment for moderate- to- severe Crohn’s Disease

The number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Crohn's Disease in Japan was approximately 55,000 in 2023. It is anticipated that these cases will rise over the forecast period spanning from 2024 to 2034.

In the United States, the majority of individuals with Crohn's Disease were in the 18–44 year age bracket, totaling around 616,000 cases in 2023. It is expected that these cases will continue to rise by the year 2034.

Among the European Union countries (EU4) and the United Kingdom, Spain had the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases of Crohn's Disease, with approximately 85,000 cases in 2023.

In 2023, around 432,000 cases were managed within the mild patient pool in the United States.

Key Crohn’s Disease Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, RedHill Biopharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Janssen-Cilag Ltd., AbbVie, EA Pharma Co., Ltd., Erasmus Medical Center, Takeda, Pfizer, Provention Bio, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and others

Key Crohn’s Disease Therapies: Mirikizumab, RHB-104, ZEPOSIA (ozanimod), budesonide, Guselkumab, Risankizumab SC, E6011, Infliximab, CDPATH™, Etrasimod, PRV-6527, MT-1303, and others

In 2023, there were about 432,000 cases classified as mild, and approximately 708,000 cases classified as moderate to severe (including those that transitioned from mild to moderate to severe) in the United States.

Crohn’s Disease Overview

Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that can affect any part of the digestive tract, from the mouth to the anus. It is characterized by inflammation, which can lead to various symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and malnutrition. Crohn's disease is believed to be caused by a combination of genetic, environmental, and immune factors, although the exact cause is not fully understood. It is a lifelong condition that often involves periods of flare-ups and remission, and it can significantly impact the quality of life of affected individuals.

Get a Free sample for the Crohn's Disease Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/crohns-disease-cd-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Crohn’s Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Crohn’s Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Crohn’s Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Crohn’s Disease

Prevalent Cases of Crohn’s Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Crohn’s Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Crohn’s Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Crohn's Disease epidemiology trends

Crohn’s Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Crohn’s Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Crohn’s Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Crohn’s Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Crohn’s Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Mirikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

RHB-104: RedHill Biopharma

ZEPOSIA (ozanimod): Bristol Myers Squibb

budesonide: Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

Guselkumab: Janssen-Cilag Ltd.

Risankizumab SC: AbbVie

E6011: EA Pharma Co., Ltd.

Infliximab: Erasmus Medical Center

CDPATH™: Takeda

Etrasimod: Pfizer

PRV-6527: Provention Bio, Inc.

MT-1303: Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Crohn’s Disease Market Strengths

Certain initiatives have been taken by private and government organizations to raise awareness about the disease.

Newer, innovative treatments such as JAK inhibitors and immune modulators are being developed. Targeted therapies (mainly biologics) penetration rate in case of moderate to severe Crohn's Disease patients is expected to be more in future owing to availability of more products with better clinical profile and patient convenient route of administration.

Crohn’s Disease Market Opportunities

Drugs with similar efficacy but better safety profile and patient convenient route of administration are expected to have a significant impact on the Crohn's Disease market dynamics.

The Crohn's Disease has complex pathophysiology, including genomes and immune responses, variable clinical manifestations and disease courses, stepwise treatment options, many clinical parameters for monitoring, and unpredictable complications

Scope of the Crohn’s Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Crohn’s Disease Companies: Eli Lilly and Company, RedHill Biopharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Janssen-Cilag Ltd., AbbVie, EA Pharma Co., Ltd., Erasmus Medical Center, Takeda, Pfizer, Provention Bio, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, and others

Key Crohn’s Disease Therapies: Mirikizumab, RHB-104, ZEPOSIA (ozanimod), budesonide, Guselkumab, Risankizumab SC, E6011, Infliximab, CDPATH™, Etrasimod, PRV-6527, MT-1303, and others

Crohn’s Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Crohn’s Disease current marketed and Crohn’s Disease emerging therapies

Crohn’s Disease Market Dynamics: Crohn’s Disease market drivers and Crohn’s Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Crohn’s Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Crohn’s Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Crohn's Disease companies working in the treatment market

Table of Contents

1. Crohn’s Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Crohn’s Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Crohn’s Disease

4. Crohn’s Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Crohn’s Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Crohn’s Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Crohn’s Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Crohn’s Disease

9. Crohn’s Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Crohn’s Disease Unmet Needs

11. Crohn’s Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Crohn’s Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Crohn’s Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Crohn’s Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Crohn’s Disease Market Drivers

16. Crohn’s Disease Market Barriers

17. Crohn’s Disease Appendix

18. Crohn’s Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

