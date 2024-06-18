Branching Minds Achieves ESSA Level II Standards of Evidence with Proven Improvements in Math and Reading Scores
This validation not only highlights our commitment to educational excellence but also reinforces our mission to empower educators and improve student achievement across the board.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branching Minds, a leader in educational technology, is proud to announce that its Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) platform has met the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Level II Standards of Evidence. Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison have found significant improvements in student outcomes in reading and math, demonstrating the platform's effectiveness.
“Achieving the ESSA Level II Standards of Evidence is a significant milestone for Branching Minds. This recognition underscores the effectiveness of our platform in driving meaningful improvements in student outcomes,” said Dr. Eva Dundas, Chief Academic Officer at Branching Minds. “It is crucial for educators to have reliable, evidence-based tools that can support their efforts in the classroom. This validation not only highlights our commitment to educational excellence but also reinforces our mission to empower educators and improve student achievement across the board.”
Branching Minds combines cutting-edge learning science with teacher-friendly technology to help educators positively impact student achievement. The platform scaffolds intervention planning, documentation, and progress monitoring, making MTSS intervention practical for busy educators and leading to improved student outcomes. This system-level approach ensures that all students receive the support they need to succeed academically.
The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), enacted in 2015, aims to ensure a high-quality education for all students. The ESSA Levels of Evidence help schools evaluate and select effective intervention programs. The levels represent an increasing degree of research rigor, with Level II indicating "Moderate" evidence through quasi-experimental studies.
Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison conducted an independent study analyzing data from 35,047 students across 188 schools. The study compared students with documented intervention plans on the Branching Minds platform to those without, ensuring similar initial academic abilities and grade levels.
The study revealed that students in grades 3-5 with active reading and math intervention plans in Branching Minds showed noticeable improvement in their end-of-year NWEA MAP Growth Reading and Math assessment scores. Specifically, students supported by Branching Minds improved by 4 percentile points in math and more than 5 percentile points in reading compared to their peers without intervention plans.
The findings demonstrate that Branching Minds effectively supports educators in enhancing student performance in reading and math. By meeting ESSA Level II (Moderate) Evidence standards, Branching Minds proves its commitment to providing research-backed solutions that address real-world classroom needs.
Branching Minds' comprehensive MTSS solution is designed to support intervention best practices. Meeting ESSA Level II standards further underscores the platform's efficacy in helping educators meet the diverse needs of their students. For more examples of successful MTSS implementations and outcomes, please refer to our 2022-2023 Impact Report.
