ITA Launches the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Pilot Graduate Fellowship Program

Thursday, June 13, 2024

WASHINGTON - The International Trade Administration (ITA) has launched the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Pilot Fellowship Program to recruit and equip the next generation of international trade experts and commercial diplomats with the skills, knowledge and training to advance U.S. economic competitiveness and innovation.

Up to 20 graduate students will be selected for this unique living and learning opportunity to gain applied experience in international trade and export promotion, as well as to support U.S. businesses seeking opportunities in international markets. The Fellowship will offer up to $35,000 in financial assistance for participants, while offering a potential pathway to employment with the U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, Global Markets. Selected fellows will participate in an immersive up-to 8-week enrichment program at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate in summer 2025.

The Fellowship aims to increase participant knowledge of the International Trade Administration’s U.S and Foreign Commercial Service and how it facilitates the growth of global trade, commerce, and U.S. exports. Outstanding graduate students, and particularly students from diverse backgrounds pursuing a degree in the fields of international affairs, economics, business, economics, business, or public policy are encouraged to apply by Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

Throughout the Fellowship program, fellows will work closely with experienced trade experts and commercial diplomats to increase their knowledge and awareness of the U.S. Foreign Commercial Service and its vital role in promoting American exports and facilitating trade and commerce around the world. During this time, fellows will perform research and acquire skills to understand U.S. business opportunities across multiple industry sectors and geographic markets, to include Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Western Hemisphere. Fellows will also complete capstone projects that showcase the knowledge and skills learned through the fellowship, and how the experience will be applied in their professional careers.

“The International Trade Administration is thrilled to launch the 2025 U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Pilot Fellowship Program,” said Under Secretary for International Trade Marisa Lago. “This program reflects our commitment to fostering a Foreign Commercial Service that looks like America. We encourage a diverse group of students to apply and look forward to the contributions that these fellows will make to enhance U.S. economic prosperity.”

Applications are due by August 7 via grants.gov and the electronic Research Administration (eRA) Commons, or by U.S. mail. Candidates are encouraged to apply in advance to avoid potential error correction and submission. More information about the Fellowship, including eligibility, application requirements and deadlines.

