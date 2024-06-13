Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,185 in the last 365 days.

Chess and Community

Edward Joseph Soares was a businessman in Roxbury and Ralph Brown was a businessman in Dorchester. Soares sold scented musk oil and other novelties at Dudley Station on Washington Street. Brown sold hubcaps by Franklin Field on Blue Hill Ave. Soares and Brown were community leaders, with Soares holding his Missionary and Evangelist Credentials and Brown holding the honor of being a Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Both Soares and Brown always had chess games set up for neighborhood entertainment and community space. These chess sets drew many players out and helped develop new players throughout Roxbury and Dorchester. Many of these players became “A” players, “Expert” players, “Master” players, and “International Master” players.

Soares and Brown not only provided community gathering spaces and entertainment for residents, but they also improved the quality of life throughout Dorchester, Roxbury, and beyond.

The Council recognizes the contributions of Edward Joseph Soares and Ralph Brown for building a more engaged, energized, and connected community.

You just read:

Chess and Community

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more