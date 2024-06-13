Chess and Community

Edward Joseph Soares was a businessman in Roxbury and Ralph Brown was a businessman in Dorchester. Soares sold scented musk oil and other novelties at Dudley Station on Washington Street. Brown sold hubcaps by Franklin Field on Blue Hill Ave. Soares and Brown were community leaders, with Soares holding his Missionary and Evangelist Credentials and Brown holding the honor of being a Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Both Soares and Brown always had chess games set up for neighborhood entertainment and community space. These chess sets drew many players out and helped develop new players throughout Roxbury and Dorchester. Many of these players became “A” players, “Expert” players, “Master” players, and “International Master” players.

Soares and Brown not only provided community gathering spaces and entertainment for residents, but they also improved the quality of life throughout Dorchester, Roxbury, and beyond.

The Council recognizes the contributions of Edward Joseph Soares and Ralph Brown for building a more engaged, energized, and connected community.