Council Supports East West Manufacturing Workers in Boston

The Boston workers of East West Manufacturing are scheduled to lose their jobs on June 21, 2024 without severance pay or support for re-employment. East West Manufacturing is a design, manufacturing, and distribution company with operations in North America, Asia, and Central America, including a location in the South Boston Waterfront, employing dozens of employees – many of whom are immigrants.

The company announced on April 22, 2024 that they would be closing the Boston facility, and that 51 workers at the Boston site will be laid off. The workers being laid off are not being offered severance pay or benefits despite their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic in helping to manufacture life-saving equipment such as ventilators.

The workers being laid off are now requesting East West Manufacturing to provide severance pay and resources to support workers in securing new employment as they now face financial uncertainty and stress.

This week, the Council went on record in support of Boston workers of East West Manufacturing and their demands for severance pay and support for re-employment.