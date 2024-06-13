Capital Pawn and Couture Announces Contribution to Michelle's Love Organization
EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Pawn and Couture, a local small business with five locations across the Willamette Valley, proudly announces their continued support of Michelle's Love, an Oregon nonprofit dedicated to assisting single parents undergoing cancer treatments. This year’s initiative began in May as part of a Mother's Day Sip & Shop celebration, with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of luxury items being set aside for the organization.
"We are delighted to support Michelle's Love in their mission to aid local parents in need," stated Beth and Adam Anundi, owners of Capital Pawn. "Their dedication to providing resources and building a supportive community resonates with our core values. We are confident that our donation will make a significant impact on the lives of these families."
The funds presented to Michelle's Love will be used to offer essential services such as household payment assistance, meal preparation and delivery, cleaning services, and planning for last wills and testaments.
For additional information about Capital Pawn and Couture and Michelle's Love, please visit their respective websites at cappawn.com and michelleslove.org.
###
About Capital Pawn:
Capital Pawn is a family-operated pawn business with five locations throughout the scenic Willamette Valley. Recognized as the Best of the Willamette Valley, the company is committed to providing the local community with a high-quality shopping experience in a friendly and inviting environment.
Erika Brooks
"We are delighted to support Michelle's Love in their mission to aid local parents in need," stated Beth and Adam Anundi, owners of Capital Pawn. "Their dedication to providing resources and building a supportive community resonates with our core values. We are confident that our donation will make a significant impact on the lives of these families."
The funds presented to Michelle's Love will be used to offer essential services such as household payment assistance, meal preparation and delivery, cleaning services, and planning for last wills and testaments.
For additional information about Capital Pawn and Couture and Michelle's Love, please visit their respective websites at cappawn.com and michelleslove.org.
###
About Capital Pawn:
Capital Pawn is a family-operated pawn business with five locations throughout the scenic Willamette Valley. Recognized as the Best of the Willamette Valley, the company is committed to providing the local community with a high-quality shopping experience in a friendly and inviting environment.
Erika Brooks
Synaptic
erika@synapticapproach.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram