Acute Ocular Pain Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Asserts DelveInsight

Acute Ocular Pain Market

DelveInsight’s Acute Ocular Pain Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's "Acute Ocular Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Ocular Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Ocular Pain market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Acute Ocular Pain Market Report:

The Acute Ocular Pain market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In May 2024, Formosa Pharmaceuticals has obtained an exclusive licensing agreement with Tabuk Pharmaceuticals for the commercialization rights of clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05% (APP13007), in significant areas of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This advanced medication, which received FDA approval in March 2024, is designed to address inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

In 2023, conjunctivitis constituted about 34% of cases of acute ocular pain among prevalent eye disorders.

In 2023, the United States had the highest prevalence of acute ocular pain cases among the 7MM.

In 2023, within the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest prevalence of acute ocular pain cases.

At present, acute ocular pain is managed using NSAIDs, steroids, and other medications like antibiotics. These treatments are categorized into mono-therapies and combination therapies.

In 2022, the United States reported 4,209,775 cases of Acute Ocular Pain (AOP), with an anticipated increase by 2034. Among the EU4 countries and the UK, Spain had the lowest incidence of AOP, with 539,419 cases reported in 2022.

Recently approved medications such as DEXTENZA, INVELTYS, and LOTEMAX SM are specifically designed to address post-operative pain management following ocular surgery. Additionally, ongoing research is exploring other potential therapies for pain management, including APP13007, SURF-201, and SDN-037.

Key Acute Ocular Pain Companies: Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC), Ocular Therapeutix, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bausch & Lomb, and others

Key Acute Ocular Pain Therapies: APP13007, SURF-201, SDN-037, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension/KPI-121), BROMSITE (bromfenac ophthalmic solution), LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel), PROLENSA (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.07%, and others

The Acute Ocular Pain epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Acute Ocular Pain affects males and females equally

The Acute Ocular Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Ocular Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Ocular Pain market dynamics.

Acute Ocular Pain Overview

Acute ocular pain refers to sudden, sharp, or severe pain in the eye or around the eye area. It can be caused by various conditions affecting the eye, eyelids, or surrounding structures. Common causes of acute ocular pain include corneal abrasions, foreign bodies in the eye, infections such as conjunctivitis or keratitis, trauma or injury to the eye, acute glaucoma, and uveitis.

Acute Ocular Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Ocular Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Ocular Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Acute Ocular Pain

Prevalent Cases of Acute Ocular Pain by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Ocular Pain

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Ocular Pain

Acute Ocular Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Ocular Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Ocular Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Ocular Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Ocular Pain Therapies and Key Companies

APP13007: Formosa Pharmaceuticals

SURF-201: Surface Ophthalmics

SDN-037: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC)

DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert): Ocular Therapeutix

INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension/KPI-121): Kala Pharmaceuticals

BROMSITE (bromfenac ophthalmic solution): Sun Pharmaceutical

LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel): Bausch & Lomb

PROLENSA (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.07%: Bausch & Lomb

Acute Ocular Pain Market Strengths

Strong guidelines and management has been described for differential diagnosis of acute ocular pain.

Research and development is increasing the demand for better treatment options for acute ocular pain.

Acute Ocular Pain Market opportunities

The current market does not have an approved therapy, particularly for the disease. Most of the available treatments target the disease or conditions causing acute ocular pain, thus creating a lucrative market opportunity.

As the lifestyle of people is changing day by day, people are moving towards unhygienic lifestyle which has increased the chances of bacterial and fungal infections, leading to more and more eye infections.

Scope of the Acute Ocular Pain Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Ocular Pain Companies: Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC), Ocular Therapeutix, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bausch & Lomb, and others

Key Acute Ocular Pain Therapies: APP13007, SURF-201, SDN-037, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension/KPI-121), BROMSITE (bromfenac ophthalmic solution), LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel), PROLENSA (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.07%, and others

Acute Ocular Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Ocular Pain current marketed and Acute Ocular Pain emerging therapies

Acute Ocular Pain Market Dynamics: Acute Ocular Pain market drivers and Acute Ocular Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Acute Ocular Pain Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Ocular Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

