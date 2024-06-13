Basal Cell Carcinoma Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2024-2034), Examine DelveInsight

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Basal Cell Carcinoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Basal Cell Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Basal Cell Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report:

The Basal Cell Carcinoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In December 2023, AiViva Biopharma has concluded its initial trial, where they administered AIV001 (axitinib) to patients diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma (BCC) tumors.

BCC occurrence is elevated among individuals aged 40 to 70 years, primarily because their capacity to repair DNA damage induced by ultraviolet radiation diminishes as they age.

In individuals under the age of 40, women experience a greater incidence of BCC, whereas in older age groups, the disease is predominantly observed in men.

The United States holds the largest market share for Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) compared to EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Skin cancer is the most prevalent cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS), with basal cell carcinoma (BCC) accounting for the majority of occurrences. According to the ACS, over 3.4 million people in the US receive an estimated 5.4 million diagnoses of basal and squamous cell skin malignancies each year, with BCCs accounting for about 80% of those cases

The most prevalent type of skin cancer worldwide, according to the European Skin Cancer Foundation, is basal cell carcinoma. About 50 to 80 new cases of basal cell carcinoma are reported annually per 100,000 people in Europe

The estimated annual incidence of Basal Cell Carcinoma in the United States is 4.3 million, according to information from insurance registries and official statistics

Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Companies: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AiVivA Biopharma, Sirnaomics, Pellepharm/ SolGel Technologies, Mediwound, PellePharm, Inc., Medivir, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Amarex Clinical Research, Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Will-Pharma, Novartis, AiViva BioPharma, Inc., MediWound Ltd, Galderma R&D, Genentech, Inc., Peplin, MEDA Pharma, and others

Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies: LIBTAYO, AIV001, STP705, Patidegib, MW005, Patidegib, Remetinostat, Vismodegib, STP705, cemiplimab, ERIVEDGE, Nivolumab, Sinecatechins 10%, LDE225, AIV001, EscharEx, Metvix® cream, Vismodegib, PEP005, Imiquimod, and others

The Basal Cell Carcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Basal Cell Carcinoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Basal Cell Carcinoma market dynamics.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers. BCC mostly arises on sun-damaged skin and rarely develops on the mucous membranes or palms and soles. Basal cell carcinoma is usually a slow-growing tumor for which metastases are rare. Although rarely fatal, BCC can be highly destructive and disfigure local tissues when treatment is inadequate or delayed.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Basal Cell Carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Basal Cell Carcinoma

Prevalent Cases of Basal Cell Carcinoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Basal Cell Carcinoma

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Basal Cell Carcinoma

Basal Cell Carcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Basal Cell Carcinoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Basal Cell Carcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Basal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies and Key Companies

LIBTAYO: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

AIV001: AiVivA Biopharma

STP705: Sirnaomics

Patidegib: Pellepharm/ SolGel Technologies

MW005: Mediwound

Patidegib: PellePharm, Inc.

Remetinostat: Medivir

Vismodegib: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

STP705: Amarex Clinical Research

cemiplimab: Sanofi

ERIVEDGE: Hoffmann-La Roche

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sinecatechins 10%: Will-Pharma

LDE225: Novartis

AIV001: AiViva BioPharma, Inc.

EscharEx: MediWound Ltd

Metvix® cream: Galderma R&D

Vismodegib: Genentech, Inc.

PEP005: Peplin

Imiquimod: MEDA Pharma

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers

Rise in various environment factors, which leads to more UV exposure and increasing geriatric population who are more susceptible to skin disease.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Barriers

Constant research and well defined clinical trials may help in identifying potential novel treatments and improve outcomes for basal cell carcinoma patients, potential for premium pricing of emerging therapies by showing an edge over current therapies

Scope of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Companies: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, AiVivA Biopharma, Sirnaomics, Pellepharm/ SolGel Technologies, Mediwound, PellePharm, Inc., Medivir, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Amarex Clinical Research, Sanofi, Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Will-Pharma, Novartis, AiViva BioPharma, Inc., MediWound Ltd, Galderma R&D, Genentech, Inc., Peplin, MEDA Pharma, and others

Key Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapies: LIBTAYO, AIV001, STP705, Patidegib, MW005, Patidegib, Remetinostat, Vismodegib, STP705, cemiplimab, ERIVEDGE, Nivolumab, Sinecatechins 10%, LDE225, AIV001, EscharEx, Metvix® cream, Vismodegib, PEP005, Imiquimod, and others

Basal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Basal Cell Carcinoma current marketed and Basal Cell Carcinoma emerging therapies

Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Basal Cell Carcinoma market drivers and Basal Cell Carcinoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Basal Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Basal Cell Carcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Basal Cell Carcinoma

4. Basal Cell Carcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Basal Cell Carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Basal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Basal Cell Carcinoma

9. Basal Cell Carcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Basal Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Basal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers

16. Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Barriers

17. Basal Cell Carcinoma Appendix

18. Basal Cell Carcinoma Report Methodology

