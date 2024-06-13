TeachWithTech Grant Allows for Enthusiastic, Independent Learning with Lego Sets at Chelsea Elementary School

(Pictured: Students in the Maker Space with Lego SPIKE kits and iPads, which were purchased through the Maine Department of Education’s TeachWithTech grant)

Students at Chelsea Elementary School were overjoyed at the sight of twenty new Lego sets as they walked into the classroom this year.

Through the Maine Department of Education’s TeachWithTech grant, Chelsea Elementary School was able to receive twenty Lego SPIKE Essentials Kits. These Lego sets were accompanied by iPads, which were preloaded with the SPIKE app.

#TeachWithTech provides additional supplemental technology to schools that are part of Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI), to support the initiative to teach and learn with technology. The grant encourages school districts to think of how to create transformative learning experiences for students with technology.

Rosie Del Tejo Williamson (Learning Commons Teacher) and Helen Wright (Learning Commons Education Tech) hoped that students would be able to work independently but were available for assistance.

As soon as the students walked into the MakerSpace room, their excitement was palpable as soon as they and noticed the Lego and iPad setup. They immediately dove into exploration. Despite having no prior experience with the SPIKE app or Lego Spike Essentials, students confidently used coding to bring their Lego creations to life. When difficulties occurred, many students were adept at experimentation and troubleshooting, and many helped their peers. Williamson and Wright were impressed by the students’ confidence in this new situation, as well as their enthusiasm for learning in action.

6th grade students have the opportunity for leadership 6th grade and Pre-K students collaborate

6th grade and Pre-K students collaborate; 6th grade students have the opportunity for leadership

Williamson and Wright are grateful that #TeachWithTech allowed their students to have this transformative learning experience and hope to continue to use technology for engaging learning.

The #TeachWithTech grant is available to any school district that is a part of the Maine Learning Technology Initiative. Priority is given to applicants who focus on greatest student impact, serve socioeconomically disadvantaged districts, prioritize student populations traditionally underrepresented in technology, and demonstrate a commitment to pursuing high-quality teaching and learning through technology.

The next grant window will open in the Fall of 2024. Check TeachWithTech | Department of Education (maine.gov) for updates.