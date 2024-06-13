Eight Maine Students Awarded Martin Mackey Memorial Scholarship 

The Alternative Education Association of Maine has selected eight students to receive this year’s Martin Mackey Memorial Scholarship.

The Martin Mackey Memorial Scholarship was established by the Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine in 2022 after the passing of Martin Mackey, beloved education colleague and champion. The scholarship recognizes Mackey’s dedication to education as a career and his passion for working with students on Alternative Education pathways. Each year, AEA aims to award as many funds as possible to support students.

Each student will be awarded $500 when they graduate. Each graduate’s inspirational story and passion for their education makes them more than deserving of this award.

Aidan Conley

Endeavor Program, Freeport High School

Aidan moved into the Endeavor Program at Freeport High School in the middle of 10th grade, after he was struggling with traditional high school classes. Endeavor gave him the confidence he needed to pursue further education. He has demonstrated immense growth over the course of the rest of his high school career. Aidan is currently a volunteer firefighter in Pownal and will be attending Southern Maine Community College to pursue Fire Science. The alternative education pathway changed his high school experience completely; he and his family are both very grateful. Congratulations to Aidan!

Alexis Foss

Machias Memorial High School Alternative Education Program

Alexis struggled with the traditional high school setting, but Machias Memorial High School offered her the chance to move to an alternative education program, where she made slow and steady improvements in attendance and academics. With these changes she consistently demonstrated a strong interest in art and in the field of Health/human services. She has recently been accepted to Southern Maine Community College to pursue a degree in liberal studies with a concentration in art. Alexis has worked through significant challenges to achieve her high school diploma. She is a kind, warm and thoughtful young woman who truly wants to succeed in her academics and make the world a better place.

Gavin Howie

Windham High School Katahdin Program

Gavin Howie is an alternative learner who, in just one year at the Windham High School’s Katahdin Program, has blossomed into a motivated leader with future aspirations. He has grown tremendously and developed his voice as a learner. Gavin also shares Martin’s Mackey’s love of “human-powered transportation,” and can often be found on a bike, skateboard, pair of skis, or with a backpack on climbing up a mountain. He intends on enrolling at Kennebec Valley Community College to pursue licensure as an Electrical Line worker. Congratulations to Gavin!

Riley Tibbetts

Marti Stevens Learning Center, MSAD 54

Riley Tibbetts joined the alternative education program, Marti Stevens Learning Center in MSAD 54 halfway through her freshman year and has since grown into an amazing beekeeper and an extraordinary student. She has even earned a principal award through her former high school due to her welcoming nature, acceptance, and civic work. She is not only the first in her family to graduate from high school, but she is also graduating with honors and has already completed three college courses. Aside from challenging coursework, she works 25 hours a week at Dunkin. This fall, Riley will be living on campus at Southern Maine Community College and is working toward a career as a special education teacher. Congratulations to Riley!

Kai Voye, Brewer

Nu Program, Brewer School Department

Kai Voye is a part of the Nu program at Brewer. Kai is a driven student who has succeeded in 6 advanced placement courses, taken online. This year, Kai’s shined best as classroom volunteer, playing a vital role in building a middle school alternative education program. Kai is consistent, kind, knowledgeable, and students adore him. When the program grew from 9 to 24 students, Kai’s presence was a huge reason that the students continued to thrive and came to school excited to learn. Kai hopes to take college classes in the fall and pursue a career in a science field. Congratulations to Kai!

Ann Prickett

Waterville Alternative High School Program

Ann Prickett is a part of and a strong advocate for the Waterville Alternative High School Program. She is a passionate art student and has used her work to connect with the community and draw awareness to important issues. Ann has used the healing power of art to help her process trauma from her past. She has engaged in many extracurricular art programs and is respected by many outside her peer group in the local Central Maine Art Community. Ann’s dedication to her community is evident in her advocacy and volunteer work, as she would sell her art to raise funds for local families in need. She also was invited to speak at public events to support the Waterville Alternative High School Program. Ann has been accepted to the Maine College of Art B.A. program, where she will continue to share her talent with her community and advocate for alternative education. Congratulations to Ann!

Ayla Gayton

Gray-New Gloucester High School’s ExCEL Alternative Education Program

Ayla Gayton pursued an alternative education at Gray-New Gloucester High School’s ExCEL alternative education program during her sophomore year. She came into the program very low on credits, self-esteem, and was at a high risk of dropping out of high school. In this program, she quickly bonded with her peers, which allowed her to show her knowledge and feel successful. Ayla has an incredible work ethic and has had a job since she was able to get a job permit. She has worked very hard to balance home life and work life with her coursework and was able to earn 7.5 credits. This progress helped her get accepted into the Early Childcare program at Portland Arts & Technology High School (PATHS) for her junior & senior years. She has earned several accolades from PATHS: student of the month, admission to a summer program at the University of New England, and the completion of certifications and courses for a Behavior Health Professional (BHP). Ayla will be attending Central Maine Community College as part of the Liberal Studies program and hopes to become an early child educator. Congratulations to Ayla!

Kamdynn Hardgrove

Pathways Alternative Education Program, Presque Isle

Kamdynn Hardgrove has faced extreme adversity while trying to navigate his education. Despite these burdens, Kam has always had a passion for helping others especially since becoming part of the Pathways Alternative Education program in Presque Isle. He helps the community with many events, such as the Balloon Festival, food deliveries for those in need, and the Chamber of Commerce for the Holiday Light Parade. In 9th grade, he walked three miles to help build the Santa float in five-degree weather. Kam has also been an active member of Presque Isle High Band for four years. He will be attending Northern Maine Community College for Welding in the fall. Congratulations to Kamdynn!

To learn more about the Alternative Education Association of Maine visit their website or reach out to Alternative Education Association of Maine President Lenny Holmes at lholmes@bonnyeagle.org.