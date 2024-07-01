Dimerco Express Group starts Advisory Service in India to help manufacturers expand to India Market
New service offers expertise in the legal, customs, trade compliance, and logistics requirements needed for successful market entry.
That’s why Dimerco has established our new Expand to India advisory service in Chennai to serve the entire country.”BENGALURU, INDIA, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimerco Express Group, a leading global logistics provider, has introduced a new Expand to India advisory service in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), India to help manufacturers seeking to establish new production and distribution operations in the dynamic Indian market.
Rajesh Srinivasan, Country Manager of Dimerco India
The Expand to India advisory service will focus on customs brokerage, legal consultancy, and other services designed to help manufacturers navigate the complexities of India’s customs regulations, legal requirements, and trade compliance. The service will be offered countrywide.
“India's cost-effective workforce, government incentives, and vast consumer market make it an attractive location for manufacturing expansion,” said Rajesh Srinivasan, Country Manager of Dimerco India. "But despite India’s many advantages as a manufacturing hub, it can be quite challenging to navigate the intricacies of the country’s customs, regulatory, and logistics requirements. Our new Expand to India advisory service and experienced team will provide manufacturers with the guidance and support needed to achieve a smooth and fully compliant entry into the India market, including claiming relevant policy benefits.”
Why India?
Dimerco’s further expansion in India (8 offices total) is in response to the large number of manufacturers chasing growth opportunities in India. In 2023, India surpassed China to become the world's most populous nation, giving companies that manufacture there a huge built-in market.
India also offers compelling financial advantages to growth-minded companies, including relatively low labor costs and government Production Linked Incentives (PLI) to support new, job-creating factories and distribution centers in India.
According to the World Data, the labor costs in India are 82% lower than China, 70% lower than Thailand, 49% lower than Indonesia, and 40% lower than both Vietnam and the Philippines. Labor availability is also strong, with a large working-age population (median age of 28), including many engineers who are mostly bilingual.
According to Dimerco’s Srinivasan, companies anxious to capitalize on these advantages often move too quickly, underestimating the complexity of India’s customs, regulatory, logistics, and supply chain requirements. As a result, their expansion projects experience massive delays, added costs and damaged customer relationships.
“That’s why Dimerco has established our new Expand to India advisory service in Chennai to serve the entire country,” says Srinivasan. “Companies need support that goes beyond traditional logistics services. Our local expertise in legal and regulatory requirements will help growth-minded companies achieve fully compliant, hassle-free expansion to India.”
Services Available to Businesses Seeking Market Expansion Opportunities in India
Key market expansion services offered by Dimerco in India include:
• Customs Brokerage and Compliance: Experienced professionals can help customers navigate the complexities of Indian customs regulations, ensuring smooth clearance. This includes assistance with customs data management, factory-level customs operations, and annual audits.
• Import Support: Importer of Record (IOR) solutions simplify the process for foreign suppliers looking to enter the Indian market.
• Legal Expertise: In collaboration with a trusted partner CPA firm, comprehensive legal compliance services are provided, including company registration, licensing, and annual filings.
• Supply Chain Optimization: Third-Party Logistics (3PL) solutions help foreign companies operating in India optimize their supply chains to reduce costs and improve service levels.
• Factory Management: On-site factory management solutions are offered to streamline production processes. This includes supply chain services, finished goods management, and value-added services like packing and kitting.
• Comprehensive Distribution: Services include first-mile and last-mile transportation solutions, ensuring seamless procurement of raw materials and distribution of finished products throughout India.
To learn more about Dimerco’s new market expansion service in India, visit dimerco.com/contact-dimerco.
About Dimerco Express Group
Dimerco Express Group integrates air and ocean freight, trade compliance and contract logistics services to help companies compete and win through superior global logistics. The majority of the company’s logistics projects connect Asia’s logistics and manufacturing hubs with each other, and with North America and Europe. This focus makes Dimerco the premier global 3PL at connecting Asia with the world. Founded as an air freight forwarder in Taiwan in 1971, Dimerco now serves customers from 150+ Dimerco offices, 80 contract logistics operations, and 200+ strategic partner agents throughout China, India, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.
