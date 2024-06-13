Governor Hochul Announces Completion of 69-Unit Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Cayuga County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced completion of The Port Byron Apartments, a new development in the Cayuga County village of Port Byron that replaces a smaller, outdated apartment building with 69 affordable apartments, including 30 units that will be eligible to receive on-site support services.

“This development enhances Cayuga County’s existing housing stock and creates affordable homes that will increase housing opportunities for all and provide services that will allow older New Yorkers and those in need of support to live independently,” Governor Hochul said. “As Central New York's economy grows, I remain fully focused on improving affordability in communities both big and small. By replicating developments like The Port Byron Apartments, we can increase housing supply and create opportunities for all New Yorkers to thrive for years to come.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved over 550 affordable homes in Cayuga County. Port Byron Apartments continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

The project involved the construction of a new, three-story building adjacent to an existing 39-unit building known as Church Street Apartments that had previously served as the Port Byron Central School. Upon completion of construction, residents of the older building were moved into the new complex, with the previous building demolished and transformed into an outdoor recreation area for residents.

All apartments are affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. Thirty of the apartments include supportive services funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health. On-site staff will help connect residents with health and education services available throughout the county and region.

Port Byron Apartments was designed to comply with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Low Rise New Construction - Housing program. Sustainable features include Energy Star appliances, water‐conserving plumbing fixtures, and an electric vehicle charging station.

Residents have access to on-site transportation services, a pet park, walking paths, community garden, and playground. All units will feature free, high-speed internet service.

DePaul Properties, Inc. is the developer and service provider.

State financing includes $16 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $8.7 million in subsidies from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. NYSERDA provided $69,000 in project incentives. The Office of Mental Health provided $235,250 in Program Development Grant funding to help cover start-up costs for the supportive housing units.

HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The completion of The Port Byron Apartments is another achievement in our ongoing efforts to provide safe, affordable, and supportive housing in Central New York. This new development not only replaces outdated housing, but it provides modern apartments and on-site supportive services that will benefit older New Yorkers and other vulnerable populations for years to come. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued determination to create homes and make Central New York and the entire State a more affordable place to live.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Incorporating energy efficient features such as ENERGY STAR appliances, air sealing, and high-performance ceiling and floor insulation into newly constructed affordable homes is pivotal to creating the next generation of healthy and modern buildings in New York State. NYSERDA is proud to be a partner on the now completed redevelopment of the Port Byron Apartments which will expand access to comfortable, quality living spaces for those in Cayuga County that need it most.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “It is absolutely crucial that every individual has access to a safe and supportive place to live. The Port Byron Apartments will play a vital role in transforming the lives of dozens of people, offering them shelter and a solid foundation from which they can receive comprehensive services to help them create a brighter future. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her unwavering support for Central New York and commitment to ensuring that every resident has a comfortable space they can call home.”

Assemblymember John Lemondes said, “I’m happy to see the construction of these new affordable and supportive housing units in Cayuga County. Whenever we rally together as a community to help those in need, it is a win for everyone. This is another great step forward in making sure everyone has access to housing and basic necessities. I look forward to seeing the impact this new housing will have on our community as we continue to work toward a better and more affordable New York for all.”

Accelerating CNY Rising

Today's announcement complements “CNY Rising” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on capitalizing on global market opportunities, strengthening entrepreneurship and creating an inclusive economy.