Governor Hochul Statement on Supreme Court Decision

“Women across America are breathing a sigh of relief today as the Supreme Court unanimously rejected a callous attempt to ban medication abortion – a case that should have never reached our nation's highest court in the first place. Abortion pills will remain available and accessible, and New York physicians who prescribe this critical medication across state lines will continue to be protected by our Shield Law.”

“But make no mistake: this fight is not over. From the halls of Congress to State Legislatures across America, anti-abortion politicians are continuing their efforts to strip away reproductive rights and restrict access to basic health care. That's why New York will continue to stand tall as a safe harbor for reproductive freedom, defending abortion rights and protecting women's health.”