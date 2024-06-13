PSD Announces 06-17-2024 Meeting of The VT NDCAP Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee

Montpelier, VT – The Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, June 17, 2024 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM. A hybrid format will be used for this meeting. In accordance with Vermont Open Meeting Law, a physical location will be available for those wishing to attend this meeting in-person (please see the full press release for location information).

At this meeting, officials from the US Department of Energy will be available to discuss long-term planning and technologies that could potentially be used for monitoring spent nuclear fuel storage cannister integrity, since it is anticipated that the spent fuel could remain at the VY site for several decades (and potentially longer). Funding for long-term spent fuel storage may also be discussed. The Committee Chair will also report on findings gleaned from a national RadWaste Summit attended in early June.

The June 17th FNWP Committee meeting is scheduled to run for 1 hour. While priority will be given to FNWP Committee members’ questions, opportunities for some public questions and comments will be available.

For further information like where to direct questions and teleconference links please see the full press release or the VT NDCAP webpage.