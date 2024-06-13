RovoFlex is the Material Handling Innovation of the Year

Rovoflex connected to a PickCenter One workstation

TGW Logistics´ intelligent picking robot was named the Material Handling Innovation of the Year 2024 at the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TGW Logistics´ intelligent picking robot was named the Material Handling Innovation of the Year 2024 at the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. Thanks to artificial intelligence, RovoFlex learns more with every pick and is continuously optimizing itself. This holds true for the handling of groceries, fashion items and industrial and consumer goods alike. Processes such as sorting, consolidating and separating can be efficiently automated.

The smart robot with its intelligent camera system is implemented in combination with the TGW PickCenter, constituting a hybrid picking station. Users can switch smoothly between manual and automatic mode, easily covering order peaks. Another advantage: the picking robot can be integrated into existing systems within just a few days.

THROUGHPUT OF UP TO 1,000 ITEMS PER HOUR

RovoFlex addresses challenges such as the growing labor shortage in many industries or increasingly rapid changes in product ranges. RovoFlex is designed to handle even the most demanding goods, ensuring safe and efficient handling of specialized items without compromising performance. RovoFlex achieves a throughput of up to 1,000 items per hour – all while maintaining steady performance and precision. This holds true for the handling of groceries, fashion items and industrial and consumer goods alike. With two- shift operation, the investment will pay off within roughly two and a half years.

GAME CHANGER FOR INTRALOGISTICS

"We are delighted to receive this accolade of Material Handling Innovation of the Year. The SupplyTech Breakthrough Award is an excellent recognition of our customer- centered development efforts," points out Christoph Wolkerstorfer, Chief Technology Officer at TGW Logistics. "TGW Logistics boasts over 50 years of experience in the development of innovative systems and solutions. Our experts have channeled that knowledge into a picking robot that raises picking efficiency to a whole new level, making it a game changer in the industry."

About

TGW Systems Inc. – the North American arm of TGW Logistics Group – is a leading systems integrator of automated warehouse solutions. With over 50 years of experience, we design, manufacture, implement and maintain trusted end-to-end solutions, which enable our customers to run their distribution network at the highest levels of productivity. Our tailored industry solutions for fashion & apparel, industrial & consumer goods and grocery are suited to manage dynamic market changes and make retailers and their fulfillment centers future-proof. TGW Logistics Group has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and China and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

