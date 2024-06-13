Leading Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices firms raise over $103,000 to support children facing cancer

Sunshine Kids Spokekids: Teagan Ryan & Natalia Sarkis Jenny Munroe, Tony Guthrie, George Patsio, Emily Clark, Teagan Ryan, Maria Stephanos, Harvey Leonard, Natalia Sarkis

NATICK, MA, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, divisions of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, proudly hosted the 2nd Annual Sunshine Soirée at the prestigious Chatham Bars Inn, raising funds for the Sunshine Kids Foundation. The unforgettable evening of elegance, empathy, and camaraderie took place on Sunday, June 2, 2024, and was a resounding success. Thanks to the incredible support of attendees and sponsors, the event raised over $103,000 to support children facing cancer.

The soirée featured special guest presenters, meteorologist Harvey Leonard and news anchor Maria Stephanos, along with inspiring speeches from the Sunshine Kids Foundation’s spokeskids. Attendees enjoyed a lovely evening at the stunning waterfront venue, complete with live music from the Marc Greel band. Guests savored gourmet food and beverages, participated in silent and live auctions, and danced under the stars set against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean.

The proceeds from the Sunshine Soirée directly benefit the Sunshine Kids Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting young cancer patients since 1982. The Foundation provides uplifting group activities and emotional support, offering a wide range of programs and events at no cost to children undergoing cancer treatments in hospitals across North America.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who attended and supported the Sunshine Soirée. Your generosity and compassion make a tangible difference in the lives of children in need,” said George Patsio, Managing Partner of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC. “A special thank you to our sponsors, donors, and volunteers who made this event possible. We look forward to seeing you at next year’s Sunshine Soirée, where we will once again come together for a meaningful evening to support an incredible cause.”

