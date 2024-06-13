Farm and regional specialties market highlights local products

VIETNAM, June 13 - HÀ NỘI — A market for agricultural and regional specialties showcased local products when it opened on Thursday at the Economic and Trade Exhibition Centre on Hoàng Quốc Việt Road in Cầu Giấy District, Hà Nội.

This four-day market has 70 booths displaying agricultural, forestry and aquatic products grown or raised under organic and ecological agriculture standards along with goods that utilise high-tech methods in production and processing. It also highlights traditional craft village products as well as goods from the One Commune One Product (OCOP) Programme.

Visitors to the market can find many famous agricultural products and specialties, such as Thái Nguyên tea, Lý Sơn onions and garlic, Mường Khương chili sauce, Lào Cai's Séng Cù rice and Cao Bằng black jelly.

There are also high-quality seasonal tropical fruits like Hà Đen grapes, Đắk Nông durians, avocados and custard apples, melons from Tuyên Quang, Tam Hoa plums, Bản Lầu-Lào Cai pineapples and Vĩnh Phúc's red dragon fruit, which has a bright red interior.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Minh Tiến, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said this market aims to support localities, businesses, cooperatives and production facilities in the agricultural sector to develop business activities and grow their markets, especially the domestic market.

A major highlight in this market is the live stream activity selling agricultural products and OCOP products on TikTok and social networking platforms to diversify forms of trade promotion, open new markets and increase opportunities for reaching customers.

The Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture, which organised the market, supports participants in connecting the trade of agricultural products between localities, businesses and cooperatives with distribution systems, supermarket systems and retail store chains in Hà Nội and the surrounding areas. — VNS