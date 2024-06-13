Business partnering strengthens South Korea-Việt Nam trade cooperation in cutting-edge products

VIETNAM, June 13 - HÀ NỘI — Forty direct business meetings were organised between a delegation of South Korean companies from the Korea Intellectual Property Strategy Agency (KISTA) and the Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI) with Vietnamese importers on Wednesday.

Facilitated by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi), the event opened up new cooperation opportunities in the industrial and technology sectors between Korean and Vietnamese companies.

The delegation showcased various high-quality traditional products, including cosmetics, functional foods and beverages. Additionally, advanced medical devices and technologies such as Nano Knife cancer treatment therapy, and environmental technologies like unmanned surface vessels for monitoring and measuring, automatic air monitoring systems, and new water sterilisation technology garnered significant interest from Vietnamese experts and businesses.

Jung ChulWan, a specialist in business development research at KISTA, expressed his delight at the participation of four member companies and his hope for fruitful trade cooperation and the development of Korean products in the Vietnamese market.

KwangKeun Shin, senior specialist in industry and environmental technology at KEITI, shared: "Our institute brought three companies focusing on environmental, emission and medical fields to this event. We found that Vietnamese importers showed great interest. We hope to enhance exchanges, training and trade/export, especially in environmentally related products."

Representing Korean businesses, Brian Shin, CEO of RPG Lab Korea, which specialises in Makgeolli drink powder, said: "Young consumers in Việt Nam are increasingly seeking safe products. Our first customer this morning showed great interest in our product. We are very hopeful about entering the Vietnamese market."

This event highlights the growing cooperation between South Korea and Việt Nam, strengthening bilateral trade relations and paving the way for future collaborations in various sectors. — VNS