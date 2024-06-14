MIRRORBALL - Reflections of Dance & Fashion
Nonfiction On Historic Moments in Pop, Stage, Film, TV, Music and StyleNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Mirrorball - Reflections of Dance & Fashion” by J. Joseph Pastrana is the just released non-fiction hardbound that takes readers on a spin through the ages with the iconic designers, dancers, choreographers, music stars and DJs who shaped history on stage, film, television, and clubs. From Nureyev to Graham, Saint Laurent to Halston, the Ballets Russes to Les Ballets Trocadero de Monte Carlo, from A Chorus Line to Saturday Night Fever, Studio 54 to Roxy, from Strauss to Madonna, it’s a thrilling behind-the scenes examination of Broadway triumphs, Hollywood bombs, and haute couture’s finest moments
Central to the narrative is the making of the ground-breaking dance-play “Contact” with first-person stories from legendary theater, film, music and fashion personalities including Susan Stroman, Adam Garcia, William Ivey Long and many others. Each chapter is brimming with revealing stories of people who lived and suffered for their art in New York lofts, Manchester warehouses, South Beach hotels, Australian suburbs, German forests, and the avenidas of Argentina. Follow in their footsteps along gilded ballrooms and shadowy speakeasies where grand ballets soar, gin overflows with jazz, and nightlife is one everlasting disco inferno. It’s a fairy tale of enchanted swans and women in chains, of falling in love and cruel heartbreak. This is their story. This is your story.
Edward Simon, US Professional American Ballroom (Smooth) Champion and choreographer for stage and TV’s “So You Think You Can Dance” says, “For many reasons, you’ll feel a lot smarter after reading the recollections of big names in the Dance and Fashion worlds, with behind-the-curtain revelations (and) prodigious insights. You’ll discover the who, what, and when on the dance and fashion timelines.” Lynne Lancaster of Dance Informa magazine calls it
“An absorbing, extensively detailed and researched book about the links between haute couture, dance and art, various styles of live performance, how the fabrics and textures have changed over time, and the collaboration between some of the world’s greatest choreographers and designers”
A companion piece to Pastrana’s “Homespun - True Tales of Tweed” - “Mirrorball - Reflections of Dance & Fashion” (ISBN 979-8-218-44776-2) - List Price $32.99 - is a 10th Anniversary release from New York literary imprint Thane & Prose available in fine bookstores worldwide and online retailers including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Strand, Books-A-Million and others.
