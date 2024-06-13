The US extends deadline for final ruling on wooden cabinets from VN

VIETNAM, June 13 - HÀ NỘI — The US Department of Commerce has extended the deadline by 31 days for a determination on an inquiry into whether wooden cabinets from Việt Nam are within the scope of its antidumping and countervailing duties. The new deadline for the preliminary finding is in July, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam.

The investigation was initiated in May 2022 to determine whether wooden cabinets, vanities and components from China that undergo further processing in Malaysia or Việt Nam before being exported to the US fall under its antidumping and countervailing duties imposed on wooden cabinets from China.

The new deadline for the preliminary circumvention determination is now July 29 and the final circumvention determination is October 28.

In September, the US Department of Commerce issued an initial finding that three cases of wooden cabinets imported from Việt Nam with components produced in China are within the scope of duty orders on wooden cabinets from China.

The US has imposed an anti-dumping duty of 4.37-262.18 per cent and an anti-subsidy duty of 13.33-293.45 per cent on wooden cabinets from China since April 4, 2020. — VNS