New Businesses Boost Visitor Experience in Sask Parks

CANADA, June 13 - Released on June 13, 2024

Several new businesses have opened in provincial parks across Saskatchewan this year, adding new services for visitors.

"Local businesses in our parks better serve our visitors, and grow the Saskatchewan economy," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Through partnerships, we can continue to offer our visitors high-quality services and products that enhance our core services."

New Businesses in Sask Parks:

Luxurious glamping domes offered by Blackstrap Glamping Resort - Blackstrap Provincial Park

Cultural experiences in tipi lodges offered by Pemiska Tourism in Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation - Fort Carlton

Accommodations, great food, friendly service and a vibrant social house atmosphere offered by Duck Mountain Lodge - Duck Mountain Provincial Park

Wilderness first aid and backcountry hikes offered by Back 40 Training - various parks

70 full-service, long-term seasonal campsites offered by Firesky Resorts Ltd. - Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park

These new businesses join many other existing businesses in the provincial parks. For more information about Sask Parks including upcoming events offered by our business partners, visit: saskparks.com.

More information on Sask Parks business partnership opportunities and expansions is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/doing-business-with-government/doing-business-in-the-provincial-park-system.

