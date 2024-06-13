CLIMBING. FAST. Sustainability Campaign Stakeholders Welcome Formation of House Sustainable Aviation Caucus

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, June 13, 2024 – CLIMBING. FAST., which represents a dozen international stakeholders across the full value chain of business aviation, issued the following consensus statement in response to the establishment of the Congressional Sustainable Aviation Caucus:

“The organizations supporting the CLIMBING. FAST. advocacy initiative applaud Reps. Sharice Davids (D-03-Kan.) and Dusty Johnson (R-At-Large-SD) for their leadership in taking the important step to form the Congressional Sustainable Aviation Caucus, supporting business aviation’s path to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Despite being one of the toughest industries to decarbonize, business aviation is pushing ahead, expanding access to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and integrating technologies that improve the fuel efficiency of aircraft to reduce emissions. At the same time, enhanced policymaker awareness and support is key. This new Caucus provides an opportunity for additional policymaker engagement, and we look forward to working with the members of the Caucus to continue our industry’s momentum.”

