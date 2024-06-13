Nikkiso Cryoquip LLC Attains ISO 9001 Certification; Credits DNV for Certification Excellence
Manuel Marco, DNV; Christopher Colizzi III, Nikkiso Cryoquip; Juan Hernandez, Nikkiso Cryoquip; Jeff Witte, DNV, certification plaque presentation
The process itself, from start to finish, was great: communication and support. We received quick answers to all the technical questions we needed.”KATY, TEXAS, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nikkiso Cryoquip LLC, a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. and a global innovator in cryogenic equipment, proudly announces the attainment of the prestigious ISO 9001 certification. This significant achievement reflects the company’s dedication to quality and excellence. The certification was issued by DNV, a global certification body known for its rigorous risk management standards and commitment to enhancing organizational performance.
— Juan Hernández, Quality Assurance Manager, at Nikkiso Cryoquip, LLC
The ISO 9001 certification, which covers Nikkiso Cryoquip’s facilities in Kuala Lumpur, Houston, and Canterbury, England, underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to quality management and operational excellence. Achieved within a 12-month period, this certification marks a milestone in the company’s journey towards continuous improvement and alignment with industry best practices.
Juan Hernández, Quality Assurance Manager at Nikkiso Cryoquip, praised the certification process facilitated by DNV: “The level of communication and support we received was outstanding, providing us with swift and accurate responses to our technical inquiries.”
Reflecting on the value of the certification, Hernández added, “Documenting our processes has led to significant efficiency gains and waste reduction. It’s more than just a certification; it’s about embedding quality into every aspect of our operations.”
Nikkiso Cryoquip’s successful certification process serves as a testament to the collaborative and supportive approach of DNV. “We are immensely grateful for DNV’s role in our certification journey and look forward to nurturing our growing relationship,” concluded Hernández.
To learn more about Nikkiso Cryoquip LLC’s ISO 9001 certification and DNV’s role in this achievement, we invite you to read the full news release on our website.
About Nikkiso Cryoquip LLC
Regarded as the world’s leading fabricator of cryogenic vaporizer and industrial gas equipment, offering innovative solutions for industrial gas and clean energy systems. With a commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Nikkiso Cryoquip LLC delivers reliable and efficient products engineered to meet the needs of various industries.
About DNV
DNV is a global leader in certification, assurance, and risk management services, dedicated to helping organizations enhance their performance, manage risk, and achieve their sustainability goals. With a focus on innovation and excellence, DNV empowers companies to build trust and confidence in their products, services, and operations.
Faith Beaty, Communication Director
Business Assurance Americas, DNV
+1 281-685-0908
email us here