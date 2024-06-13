Skillable earns 2024 Great Place To Work certification™

We owe our success, in achieving the certification, as well as the significant growth Skillable has had over the past year, to the hard work and dedication of our employees.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on labs that build and validate skills is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third consecutive year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Skillable. This year, 94% of employees said it’s a Great Place To Work – 37 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Skillable is proud to offer a remote experience that enables its people to choose the best working environment for their needs and preferences. Prioritizing employee wellbeing and work/life balance, the work week stops at Skillable every Friday afternoon and there is a company-wide holiday the week of July 4th. Skillable also aims to give back to the communities in which it operates with dedicated time off for volunteering.

Skillable scored highly for its ethical practices, with 95% of employees stating that “Management is honest and ethical in its business practices.” Moreover, 96% of employees feel that “People here are given a lot of responsibility” and 95% state that “Management shows appreciation for good work and extra effort.” See more about what Skillable employees love about working at the company here.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Skillable stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable said, “We are thrilled to be recognized with the Great Place To Work Certification ™ for the third consecutive year. I am fortunate to work alongside some of the best minds in the industry, working together to transform the way people build and validate digital skills. We owe our success, in achieving the certification, as well as the significant growth Skillable has had over the past year, to the hard work and dedication of our employees.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Skillable is a 100% remote and virtual tech company that’s modernizing the world of training. Explore a career at Skillable here: https://www.skillable.com/company/careers.

Skillable is the trusted pioneer and innovator in hands-on learning and skill validation. In job and organization-tailored scenarios, people develop and validate their skills through live learning experiences that accelerate job readiness and produce performance-based skill data and intelligence. Since 2004, more than 400 global customers have created and launched 35 million labs, using Skillable to practice and validate their skills. To learn more, visit skillable.com.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.