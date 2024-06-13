Seeking Applicants for Maine DOE Mobile Learning Program Director

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) seeks a passionate Educator and Curriculum Developer to join our dedicated educational team in the Office of Teaching and Learning. This one-year contracted position will be instrumental in advancing the state’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, well-rounded educational experience that supports every student’s academic, social, emotional, and physical development. This position will lead the Maine DOE’s mobile learning program that will work with teams within the Maine DOE and Maine educators to develop career-focused, interdisciplinary, project-based, and experiential learning experiences to share with classroom teachers.

Ideal candidates will be educators from any content background with a strong understanding of how to design real-world, interest- and career-focused learning experiences to teach the STEAM learning concepts.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and Develop STEAM Lessons: Create innovative, hands-on STEAM lessons and activities that align with Maine’s educational standards, play-based pedagogy, and the whole child framework. These lessons should be career-focused and interdisciplinary, integrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics concepts.

Create innovative, hands-on STEAM lessons and activities that align with Maine’s educational standards, play-based pedagogy, and the whole child framework. These lessons should be career-focused and interdisciplinary, integrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics concepts. Collaborate with Educators: Work closely with classroom educators to co-facilitate STEAM lessons, ensuring they are tailored to meet the diverse needs of all students. Provide professional development and training for teachers to implement STEAM activities in their classrooms effectively.

Work closely with classroom educators to co-facilitate STEAM lessons, ensuring they are tailored to meet the diverse needs of all students. Provide professional development and training for teachers to implement STEAM activities in their classrooms effectively. Develop Assessment Tools: Create and utilize assessment tools and strategies to measure student engagement, understanding, and growth. Collect and analyze data to evaluate the effectiveness of STEAM lessons and programs.

Create and utilize assessment tools and strategies to measure student engagement, understanding, and growth. Collect and analyze data to evaluate the effectiveness of STEAM lessons and programs. Foster a Collaborative Environment: Encourage a collaborative atmosphere that promotes exploration, experimentation, and problem-solving among teachers and students. Implement instructional practices that enhance critical thinking, creativity, communication, and innovation.

Encourage a collaborative atmosphere that promotes exploration, experimentation, and problem-solving among teachers and students. Implement instructional practices that enhance critical thinking, creativity, communication, and innovation. Support Whole Child Development: Support students’ social-emotional development by creating a safe and inclusive learning environment. Encourage student participation and curiosity in STEAM subjects through hands-on, experiential learning.

Support students’ social-emotional development by creating a safe and inclusive learning environment. Encourage student participation and curiosity in STEAM subjects through hands-on, experiential learning. Engage with Community: Engage with parents, guardians, and the broader community to promote the importance of STEAM education and the whole child framework. Organize and participate in events, workshops, and presentations to showcase student projects and achievements.

Engage with parents, guardians, and the broader community to promote the importance of STEAM education and the whole child framework. Organize and participate in events, workshops, and presentations to showcase student projects and achievements. Stay Current with Trends: Stay abreast of the latest research and trends in STEAM education and the whole child approach to integrate best practices into the curriculum.

Qualifications:

Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in Education, a STEAM-related field, or a related discipline (Master’s degree preferred). Teaching certification or relevant professional experience in STEAM education.

Bachelor’s degree in Education, a STEAM-related field, or a related discipline (Master’s degree preferred). Teaching certification or relevant professional experience in STEAM education. Understanding of Whole Student Framework: Strong understanding of the whole student framework and its application in educational settings. Experience in curriculum development and instructional design, particularly in STEAM subjects.

Strong understanding of the whole student framework and its application in educational settings. Experience in curriculum development and instructional design, particularly in STEAM subjects. Skills: Excellent communication, collaboration, and facilitation skills. Ability to inspire and engage students and educators in hands-on, experiential learning. Proficiency in using technology, multimedia, and digital tools to enhance and share learning experiences.

This is a unique opportunity to join the Maine Department of Education and contribute to a transformative educational initiative that prepares students for a dynamic future. If you are passionate about STEAM education and committed to the holistic development of every child, we encourage you to apply.

Salary: $120,000 from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

Access the application here. (Application deadline: June 27th, 2024)

Please contact Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, Beth Lambert, at beth.lambert@maine.gov with questions.