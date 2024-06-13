Four Women Adopt Novel Strategy to Move the Needle for Democrats in a Solid Red Georgia District

The Fab Four Billboard The Fab Four: Paulette Williams, Charlotte Sleczkowski, June Krise, Kim Floria

Campaigning as the Fab Four, a retired nurse, educator, sign language interpreter, and Army veteran, have joined forces to fight for women's rights.

The next generation of women will need access to reproductive care, contraception, and healthcare – but new OB-GYNs are avoiding residencies in states with abortion bans.” — Kim Floria

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Undeterred by the solid red challenge, the Fab Four are taking their fight to one of the most Republican districts in the nation. Trump’s nearly 60-point win over Hillary Clinton in Georgia's 9th district underscores the difficulty Democrats face in solidly red districts. What’s different this time is the Fab Four strategy.To dramatize their cause, these four kitchen-table Democrats adopted a branding strategy based on the Fab Four Beatles and the Fantastic Four, a team of Marvel superheroes.“One of the Fantastic Four was a woman who could generate invisible force fields,” said Kim Floria, candidate for the Georgia House 30. “We are deploying our maternal superpower to target Republican women.” Floria, a self-described wife, mother, doting grandmother, and sign language interpreter, believes that Republican women will respond to a women’s rights message. “I picture a Republican woman voting her conscience in the privacy of the booth on behalf of her daughters and granddaughters, Floria continued. “The next generation of women will need access to reproductive care, contraception, and healthcare – but new OB-GYNs are avoiding residencies in states with abortion bans.”“When we realized all four of us were committed to women’s rights, it was a natural step to put on a cape and campaign together,” said June Krise, a nurse and candidate for Georgia Senate 50.“Our message is ‘Protecting Your Rights, Protecting Your Health,’” said Paulette Williams, a retired VA nurse, diabetes educator, and a Fab Four candidate for Georgia House 10. “Hospitalizations due to diabetes and hypertension are increasing in Georgia. The cost of insulin was capped last year by Democrats in Congress, but Medicaid expansion is still being blocked by the Georgia Legislature.”Charlotte Sleczkowski, a retired educator and Fab Four candidate for Georgia House 8, concurred. “Let’s improve our broken rural healthcare system instead of banning a 50-year right to reproductive health. Too many of my friends and neighbors lack health insurance.”Getting AttentionThe Fab Four are getting attention outside the state. Hollywood actor Patti Tippo (Don’t Look Up, Ace Ventura) narrated an animated short introducing the Fab Four. “I am proud to have been a part of this effort on behalf of women’s rights,” Tippo said.The Fab Four Campaign will officially launch at the Blue BBQ (June 15, Clayton, GA), the annual kick-off to the campaign season for Democrats in the state's northeast corner.Jim Purvis, author of Democrats 101, will give the keynote speech. “America is in the throes of a cultural and political upheaval,” Purvis said. “The Fab Four represent an ever-growing group of Democrats from around the country, mostly women, who truly want to make America a better place to live.”ABOUT THE FAB FOUR Rabun County Democrats manage the Fab Four's funding and coordination. Bruce Miller of Miller eMedia of Decatur, GA, provides marketing and brand strategy. The campaign is funded solely by small donations. Visit the Fab Four at Georgia9th.com to meet the candidates and learn more about the campaign.

Kim Floria, member of the Fab Four, passionately defends women's rights.