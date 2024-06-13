HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Statement on Supreme Court Decision in Food and Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement following the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in Food and Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine:

Mifepristone has been used safely and effectively for more than two decades since it was first approved by the FDA, one of our nation’s most critical public health agencies. Today, this critical medication remains approved and available.

But let’s be clear: women’s health remains under attack. The overturning of Roe v. Wade paved the way for attacks on reproductive rights and women’s ability to make their own decisions about abortion, birth control, and IVF. Every day, women in states across America are forced to live with the devastating consequences of these attacks on reproductive rights. Health care decisions should be made by women in consultation with their doctors—not politicians. At HHS, we will continue take action to strengthen and expand access to health care, protect privacy protections, and preserve individual rights. We will continue the fight to restore Roe v. Wade and defend reproductive rights for all Americans.