DNR enforcement actions, published 06/13/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Linn County

Irish Capital Investments, LLC

Comply with all asbestos regulations in the future and pay a $7,000 administrative penalty.

Linn County

NS Retail Holdings, LLC

Pay $282.22 in fish restitution and pay a $1,500 administrative penalty.

Sioux County

Gregory De Groot dba De Groot Pork

Pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

Washington County

Water's Edge, LLC

Install compliant on-site treatment septic tank/sand filter wastewater treatment systems for all residents; submit progress reports every January 1 and July 1 regarding wastewater treatment upgrades until all systems are installed and functional; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Delaware County

Rolling Knolls Golf Course and Carrie Fangman

Timely submit complete and accurately monthly operating reports; report all public notices of monthly operating reports that have not been submitted to date; pay all future annual public water supply fees on time and pay all outstanding fees within 60 days; submit proof of obtaining a proper chlorine test kit; submit proof of installing a well vent; submit all future reports of DNR-approved start-up procedures in a timely fashion; and pay a $7,375 administrative penalty.