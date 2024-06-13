Centered Health appoints Dr. Debra Kalan, M.D. as Medical Director for Adolescent Treatment Centers

Dr Debra Kalan, M.D, Medical Director, Centered Health's adolescent treatment centers

Furthering industry-leader focus on transformative approach to mental wellness.

Dr. Kalan’s appointment underscores Centered Health's dedication to providing exceptional treatment for adolescents.” — Christine Tonoli

LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centered Health, committed to delivering the highest quality mental health care for adolescents and adults, announces the appointment of psychiatrist Dr. Debra Kalan, M.D. as Medical Director for the adolescent treatment centers.

Dr. Kalan, a board-certified psychiatrist with 25 years of experience, will play a crucial role in medical care provided by Centered Health’s adolescent mental health treatment centers: Beachside Teen Treatment Center in Malibu, CA and Hillcrest Adolescent Treatment Center in Agoura Hills, CA. Her extensive knowledge in adolescent and adult brain health will be instrumental in advancing Centered Health’s commitment to personalized, client-centered care.

Dr. Kalan's expertise includes treating a wide range of mental and behavioral health disorders in diverse settings, including acute care, residential programs, and partial hospitalization programs. Her role will focus on comprehensive assessments and tailored psychiatric care, ensuring each adolescent receives personalized support throughout their healing journey.

“Dr. Kalan’s appointment underscores our dedication to providing exceptional treatment for adolescents,” said Christine Tonoli, Executive Director of the adolescent treatment centers. “We understand that entrusting a loved one’s well-being to residential treatment can be daunting. This medical focus will further enhance the effectiveness and scope of our services, ensuring optimal outcomes for our clients.”

About Dr Kalan:

Dr. Debra Kalan holds a Bachelor of Science in psychobiology and a medical degree from the University of Southern California (USC). She completed her residency in Psychiatry and Neurology and a fellowship in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Harbor/UCLA Medical Center. Dr. Kalan has extensive experience in delivering individualized, evidence-based care. At USC's Engemann Student Health Center, she worked as a clinical professor at the Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences Clinic, providing long-term mental health services, including specialized treatment for eating disorders and gender-affirming care for students.

About Centered Health:

Founded by Nuchie Schapiro in 2015 in Southern California, Centered Health serves as a healing resource for all ages battling mental health, substance abuse, and eating disorders. The diverse network of premium mental health treatment centers and skilled teams ensure clients receive superior, individualized, evidence-based care in the most appropriate setting. The network includes the adolescent treatment centers comprising Beachside Teen Treatment Center in Malibu, CA and Hillcrest Adolescent Treatment Center in Agoura Hills, CA, and the adult treatment centers: The Meadowglade in Moorpark, CA, and Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP), in Culver City, CA.

For further information please contact:

Kim Rohm, VP of Marketing, Centered Health

Kim@CenteredHealth.com