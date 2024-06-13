FITZGERALD AUTO MALL CONTINUES ITS COMMITMENT TO THE CHILD SAFETY PROGRAM IN HAGERSTOWN, MARYLAND
Certified Professionals Will Inspect Child Safety Seats for the Community
We started this because my own people wanted to make sure children were safer in cars, including their own. I am so thankful for their efforts because I know they're making a difference every day”HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 20th, Fitzgerald Auto Mall will continue its commitment to educate the community about the importance of properly installed child safety seats to keep children safe on the road by hosting a Free Child Safety Seat Inspection Event at its Hagerstown location.
— Jack Fitzgerald
Since 1999, Fitzgerald Auto Mall has championed the safe installation of Child Safety Seats. Studies show that properly installed child safety seats reduce fatal injuries by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers ages 1-4 and 45% for children 4-8. Statistics can improve by using the car seats correct and not "graduating" children to seat belts too early. The misuse of car seats remain a big problem and motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children 3 to 14.
Jack Fitzgerald, the founder of Fitzgerald Auto Mall, initiated the Fitzgerald Child Car Seat Inspection Program in 1999 after he learned about the dangers of improperly installed child safety seats. To date, Fitzgerald Auto Mall installed over 50,000 child safety seats since the beginning of the program in 1999. No other local volunteer program in the United States has ever achieved this many child safety seat inspections within a single program or initiative. In partnership with the Montgomery County Safe Kids Coalition, certified professional will inspect child safety seats and educate the community on proper installation techniques during this free event.
"We started this because my own people wanted to make sure children were safer in cars, including their own. I am so thankful for their efforts because I know they're making a difference every day." said Jack Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald Hagerstown
Thursday, June 20, 2024
10AM-12:30PM
101S. Edgewood Drive Hagerstown, MD 21740
This is a free service-No appointments necessary
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966 Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning his guiding principle for his new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer-friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, that unique consumer-focused approach to auto sales and service has been branded the “FitzWay” and has become the hallmark for which the Fitzgerald Automobile organization is known. Fitzgerald Auto Malls, headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland, represents over twenty brands at twelve Auto Mall locations.
