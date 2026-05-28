Governor Wes Moore Signs Jack Fitzgerald Price Transparency Act to Increase Online Car Pricing Transparency

The law honors the legacy of Jack Fitzgerald

As Jack Fitzgerald always said, what’s good for consumers is good for dealers. This law allows us to give customers clear information up front online, where they are actually shopping.” — Rob Smith

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls applauds Governor Wes Moore for signing the Jack Fitzgerald Price Transparency Act (HB 306) into law on May 26 in Annapolis, marking a significant step toward greater transparency in vehicle pricing.The law honors the legacy of Jack Fitzgerald, founder of Fitzgerald Auto Malls and a longtime automotive retailer who spent years advocating for greater transparency in vehicle pricing.Sponsored by Delegate Lily Qi of Montgomery County’s District 15, the new law reflects how consumers actually shop for cars today.Ninety-five percent of car buyers use the internet during the shopping process, making dealer websites the primary shopping channel.But the prices consumers see online are not always the full story.Manufacturers use policies known as Minimum Allowable Advertised Price, or MAAP. MAAP is the lowest price a dealer is allowed to advertise online, even if the dealer is willing to sell the vehicle for less. Dealers have also been restricted from explaining that difference to consumers.While dealers can show any price in-store, MAAP policies have restricted what they can say online.HB 306 does not change pricing and does not eliminate MAAP. It allows dealers to clearly disclose when a listed price reflects MAAP restrictions—and to inform consumers that a lower price may be available.The law complements existing consumer protection rules by supporting clear, truthful pricing.“This is about honesty,” said Rob Smith, President of Fitzgerald Auto Malls. “ As Jack Fitzgerald always said, what’s good for consumers is good for dealers. This law allows us to give customers clear information up front online, where they are actually shopping.”By enabling clear, truthful disclosure, the law reduces confusion and improves transparency throughout the car-buying process.About Fitzgerald Auto MallsFitzgerald Auto Malls is a 100% employee-owned automotive dealership group serving customers across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Founded in 1966, the company is recognized for its commitment to transparency, trust, and delivering exceptional guest experiences through its “FitzWay” posted pricing approach.

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