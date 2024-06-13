Topgreener Announces Their First USB Outlet Giveaway

Topgreener is excited to announce their first USB outlet giveaway! There will be ten lucky winners (one unit gifted per winner)! Topgreener's 60W Power Delivery USB Outlet allows for a faster and more convenient charging experience.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topgreener, a go-to destination for innovative and high-quality lighting and wiring products, is excited to announce a special June giveaway. Topgreener specializes in bringing cutting-edge technology and convenience into homes, and now customers have the chance to win one of their most popular products: a Topgreener USB outlet.

Topgreener’s line of USB outlets is a game-changer for any home or office. The products stand out for their ability to offer convenient charging, allowing users to power multiple devices simultaneously without the need for bulky adapters. Equipped with two standard AC outlets and high-speed USB ports, the receptacles cater to modern needs by providing both USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports. This means customers can charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other USB-compatible devices quickly and efficiently.

One standout device among the line of USB outlets is Topgreener's 60W Power Delivery USB Outlet, which delivers twice the power in the USB-C port compared to most leading brands—all so customers can get a faster and more efficient charge. Furthermore, it maintains a full 60W of power even when both ports are occupied.

In addition to its functional benefits, the sleek, low-profile design of the USB receptacle seamlessly integrates with any décor. Whether it's installed in kitchen islands, office spaces, living rooms, or bedrooms, it provides a clean and uncluttered look that enhances the aesthetic appeal of any interior. The modern design ensures that USB outlet charging stations are not only practical but also visually pleasing.

Safety is paramount at Topgreener, and their USB outlets are built with tamper-resistant shutters and overcurrent protection, ensuring a safe and reliable charging experience. This makes the outlets suitable for households with children, as well as for use in busy environments where multiple devices are frequently plugged in and out.

Topgreener offers various USB outlet configurations to meet diverse needs. Whether users need multiple USB ports or a combination of AC outlets and USB ports, Topgreener carries options that cater to different requirements. The products are designed to provide flexibility, efficiency, and enhanced functionality to suit modern lifestyles.

For a chance to upgrade with Topgreener’s innovative USB receptacles, enter the sweepstakes today.

Giveaway Details:

Entries are open from June 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024. Prize winners will be announced July 3, 2024.

Ten total winners will win a prize, with one unit gifted per winner. The prizes are as follows:

-2 winners will be gifted a 60W Power Delivery USB Outlet (TU215PD60AC-W) in white color. It features 2x AC outlets, 1x USB Type-A port, and 1x USB Type-C port. Retails for $56.94.

-3 winners will be gifted a 30W Power Delivery USB Outlet (TU215PD30AC-W) in white color. It features 2x AC outlets, 1x USB Type-A port, and 1x USB Type-C port. Retails $19.99.

-5 winners will be gifted a 15 Amp USB Outlet (TU21536A2C-W) in white color. It features 2x AC outlets and 2x USB Type-C ports. Retails $19.99.

For more information and to enter the sweepstakes, visit this page.

ABOUT

Top Greener, Inc. is a high-tech company specializing in home automation solutions. We push the boundaries of innovation to be trendsetters of unique, customizable, smart products with a wide range of applications. We aim to deliver high-quality products that are safe, convenient, and efficient. Our growing catalog consists of green, smart solutions that are professional grade while being DIY-friendly for both residential and commercial use.