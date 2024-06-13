State of Nebraska Fire Investigations partner with APX Data
APX Data partners with the State of Nebraska, as they selected APX to assist them with their state-wide fire investigations following the NFPA 921 standards.
Fire investigations are now completed on a smartphone that we carry in our hand, with a guided NFPA921 process, adding photos and completing reports in minutes transforming pen/paper processes.”OGDENSBURG, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- State of Nebraska Fire Marshal's office goes mobile for Fire Investigations
— Paul Martin - President/CEO
Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is leading a statewide transformation to digital records. Pioneers in the US for fire education and enforcement, the state continues to demonstrate their leadership strengthening Nebraska fire compliance while preserving life/property through prevention.
APX Data., today announces the partnership with the State of Nebraska, to leverage APX’s Fire Investigation software, statewide. The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency has selected APX to assist them with their state-wide fire investigations following the NFPA 921 standards.
The mission of the State Fire Marshal Agency is to strengthen Nebraska by preserving the life and property of the commonwealth through fire prevention, education, and enforcement.
APX Data continues to support firefighters with mission-critical capabilities and help fire agencies rapidly digitize and scale their fire prevention, suppression, and investigation programs. Delivering real-time capabilities — on mobile tablets and smartphones, fire agencies can now protect their community through safer, faster responses while reducing community risk.
“Fire investigations are now done on a smartphone that we carry in our hand,” said Paul Martin, President/CEO of APX Data. “with a guided NFPA921 process, adding photos and completing reports in minutes. APX continues to lead and deliver true mobile-first capabilities, and transforming pen/paper processes.”
Today, APX serves thousands of fire users throughout North America and continues to deliver mission-critical capabilities that are easy to use and tailored specifically for the fire service. Public safety agencies can now create, manage, and access critical data, instantly.
About APX Data: www.apxdata.com
About the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency: sfm.nebraska.gov
Taras Sergiienko
APX Data
+1 800-240-0591
marketing@apxdata.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn