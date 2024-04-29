City of Ottawa Fire 911 center goes live with APX Data to protect First Responders and Citizens
The City of Ottawa Fire 911 service is now in a position to enhance situational awareness and improve decision-making in seconds using APX-proven fire software.
A picture is worth a thousand dispatched words, and we are proud to have been serving Ottawa Fire Services for the past 7 years, providing the best data on every emergency call at their fingertips."OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APX, the leader in Smart, mobile-first data applications for public safety organizations, today announced that the City of Ottawa Fire Services has gone live with access to data on thousands of buildings in every emergency vehicle, information that will help protect first responders and citizens during 911 emergencies.
— Paul Martin
The APX leading mobile software has been proven over the years to be the easiest, fastest, and most effective method to transform fire departments and have digital data available and shareable instantly when seconds count. Having interactive pre-incident plan data on any device – offers real-time views into all high-risk buildings and city assets. It helps emergency responders identify occupancy, risk, and hazards and, ultimately, helps save lives.
By using APX’s software, the City of Ottawa Fire Services is now in a position to:
- Enhance situational awareness and improve decision-making in seconds.
- Know immediately what structure and risk are involved on each call.
- Share with Police structure details improving shared capabilities.
- Protect citizens with clear knowledge of risk by using actionable data.
“Helping Ottawa Fire Services best protect citizens and the community we live in is an honor for our team,” said Paul Martin, President and CEO of APX. “A picture is worth a thousand dispatched words, and we are proud to have been serving Ottawa Fire Services for the past 7 years, providing the best data on every emergency call at their fingertips ”
The City of Ottawa continues to take full advantage of public safety advancements by leveraging the most advanced wireless capabilities to protect the nation's capital, home to over 1 million citizens.
About APX
With a proven reputation of being “customer first” and developing the most advanced public safety mobile solutions, APX is helping thousands of fire department users with structure data, inspections, investigations, community outreach, response, inventory management, and more. www.apxdata.com
